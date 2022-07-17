Juan Soto would have rejected a contract extension of $440M and 15 years, according to a report

The Washington Nationals are willing to listen to offers for Juan Soto after the star outfielder turned down their most recent long-term offer, according to The Athletic website.

The report says Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer that would have been the largest contract in baseball history.

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and the ESPN family of channels bring you all the live excitement of Major League Baseball in 2022, from spring training to the fall postseason. Saturday July 16

• Dodgers at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET Sunday July 17

• Reds at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET Subscribe Now to ESPN+ (US Only)

Soto told ESPN earlier this year that he had also turned down a $350 million, 13-year offer before the offseason lockout. He is currently eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The decision to hear about possible trades for Soto would represent a change of plans for the Nationals, after president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo said last month that the team would not move the 23-year-old star.

“We are not going to trade Juan Soto,” Rizzo told 106.7 The Fan on June 1. “We made it clear to his agent and to the player.”

But according to The Athletic, some Nationals officials no longer believe they can reach a long-term deal with Soto.

The expected return in a Soto trade would spur a Nationals rebuild. They are 30-62 this season, sitting last in the NL East by 14½ games and en route to a third straight losing season after winning the World Series in 2019.

Named an All-Star for the second straight season, Soto is hitting a career-low .247 in 2022 with 19 home runs and 42 RBI in 89 games. He is also set to compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

The MLB trade deadline is August 2.