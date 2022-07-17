Johnny Depp sings about Amber Heard in the lyrics of his next album

EFE Latam Videos

Government and unions try to advance dialogue in the midst of crisis in Panama

Panama City, Jul 16 (EFE) .- Teachers’ unions and various social organizations that promote protests in Panama against the cost of living meet this Saturday with the government of the president, Laurentino Cortizo, to seek a way out of the crisis affecting food and fuel supplies in the country. The vice president, José Gabriel Carrizo, continues for the second day the dialogue with the members of the National Alliance for the Rights of the Peoples (Anadepo) in the province of Veraguas, in the interior of the country, one day after Cortizo held a appointment with another group of leaders in the western region of Chiriquí. Along with the dialogue table that has been based since July 7 in Santiago, capital of Veraguas, there is another that Cortizo installed this Thursday in the City of Knowledge, in the capital, with the mediation of the Catholic Church. An agreement is being sought to end strikes and street closures. Anadepo spokesmen have said that the frozen price of fuel at 3.95 dollars per gallon (3.78 liters), which has been in force since yesterday, should be lowered to less than 3.40, the value proposed by the Government and with the that the unions said they were dissatisfied. The drop in the price of fuel is the first point of others to be negotiated in Veraguas, such as the “monopoly” and high commercial value of medicines and the high cost of food in the basic basket. A delegation from the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, a coalition that has staged protests throughout the country and that brings together various popular and union organizations such as the powerful Construction union, traveled to Veraguas to present at the Anadepo dialogue table , which has the mediation of the Ombudsman, the idea of ​​uniting in a single front. Saúl Méndez, general secretary of the Construction and Similar Union (Suntracs), told Efe that those who are directing the alliances have the responsibility to “conquer that desired unity.” “Unity in the streets that the people have opened, unity at a single table with all of us who are fighting” in the streets, he said. Neither Anadepo nor the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida participated in the installation of the dialogue table in the capital, after alleging a lack of prior consultation on the mediator and the issues to be discussed. For his part, Méndez advocated that a single table “seriously” advocate lowering fuel prices by road, “not the subsidy,” but “reducing profits (of gas stations) and freezing the value of CATHOLIC CHURCH WILL MEDIATE The Catholic Church said today in a statement that it has agreed to mediate to “be a facilitator” of a process that will not only help to resolve the difficult current situation, but above all to start a process of “change structure that really makes Panama a more just and equitable country”. The Catholic flock is also in favor of dialogue at a “single table”. The leaders of the Alliance for Life stressed that on Monday they will return to the streets to “paralyze the country “and to demand that the government legislate for the majority and not so that the gas stations “maintain their profit margin to the detriment of the population,” teacher leader Fernando Ábrego told Efe. The demonstrations, strikes and street closures are already pa for two weeks in Panama and are produced in demand of a freezing of the price of fuel, the stabilization of the cost of the products of the basic basket and the verification of the high commercial value of the medicines, amid denunciations of public corruption and “clientelism”. “. The shortage of legumes, vegetables and fruits in stores and markets, as well as the shortage of fuel in urban centers in the interior of the country, increases with the intensification of protests and road blockades. (c) EFE Agency