Johnny Depp effect | The Herald of Mexico

For months, the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp occupied the center of public opinion. It was not for less, it was a lawsuit between two personalities from the world of entertainment. Internationally famous actors involved in a trial that was a spectacle. The jury concluded that they defamed each other. He sentenced the actress to pay 15 million dollars and he to pay 2 million.

Justice? Publicitary estrategy? Was it a matter of money? Not only. Prior to sentencing, the statements of whoever was his wife damaged the actor, not only did he lose millionaire contracts, but he was stigmatized. Although Depp cleaned up the image of him, it will never be the same. It was an emblematic case that washed the face of American justice, but only in appearance, because in that country the application of the law is crossed by strong racial and economic prejudices.

This judgment had effects. Men facing similar charges or trials have spoken out and taken an active defense. A macho culture prevails in the US that must end. Depp showed that you can’t prejudge, that each case is different and that it must be evaluated on its merits.

A few days ago, in Coahuila, for the first time the Olympia Law favored a man when he was threatened by his ex-wife. The woman spread intimate photographs of him to gain parental authority over her daughters. In the divorce, she shared and posted intimate photographic content of her ex-partner, leading to her immediate termination from her job. The injured party resorted to the Olympia Law, brought the case before a judge. The woman was charged with the crime of violence against sexual intimacy.

Olimpia Coral, the activist by whose name this law is known, published on networks: “Justice is so patriarchal that when the Olimpia Law is used for a man, it was quick and expeditious and society applauds it. Before, they only called us crazy and guilty. A man will never be in the same conditions of inequality as a woman.

I respect all opinions, but to blame everything on the patriarchy is to blame no one. I reject violence and condemn any aggression against women. I aspire for justice to exist and the law to be applied regardless of gender, preference, religion, social or economic status, as established by the Constitution.

Man is one of the few species that can learn new things during his lifetime. Many of us are convinced that the macho culture must end and that our reeducation is possible and necessary. The change does not begin or end in inclusive language, nor in generalizations, but in the construction of a culture of peace and authentic tolerance. That’s what I think, what do you think?

By Onel Ortiz Fragoso

