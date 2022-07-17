Jennifer Lopez Rocks the Unusual Flared Leggings and Workout Sneakers

Jennifer Lopez just confirmed that the flared hem trousers They are not limited to jeans, nor to tailored pants. Now this trend seen in the 70s, in the 2000s, and of course, in 2022, it has also taken over the leggings for training The result is an (almost) unlikely combination that you won’t want to miss out on.

The singer He proves it in his last visit to his dance studio in Los Angeles. Her arrivals and departures from her place have become the moments in which she, she, too actress, jennifer lopez, has allowed us to peek into his sports capsule wardrobe. One that has a wide repertoire of tennisY patterned leggings which usually comes with short sweatshirts.

How to wear flared leggings according to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has the keys to wearing flared leggings in 2022.Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter has taken this look outside certain style norms. In the first instance, it does so in a two-color key, in black and white, since the patterned leggings with geometric patterns are flashy enough, so you don’t miss a step when you pair them with your Nike Air Presto sneakers in the same shades and your cropped sweatshirt black, almost greyish.

To complement a relaxed look, the interpreter has changed a ponytail, for the high bun hairstyle that does not fail on those days when you need to be practical and that becomes the hairstyles for women 40+ that rejuvenate instantly. Their sunglasses in a maxi key and its glass and protective phone case with colored crystals are the elements that scream: celebrity in sight.

In recent years, sports trends have leaned towards tights and leggings body-hugging exercise. Until now, the variable was in the length of the pants. From hot pants, to shorts, through cycling shorts or capri leggings Nevertheless, Jennifer Lopez knows how to go outside the box, after all, a star who has imposed his own trends knows how to shine even when it comes to dressing for everyday life.