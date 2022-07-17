Jennifer Lopez reveals what she does when she’s under too much stress

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she uses transcendental meditation to combat stress and anxiety.

It is a practice that has completely changed her life.

The singer said entrepreneur Russell Simmons introduced her to meditation guru Bob Roth, who in turn taught her the techniques she needed to combat the tensions of everyday life.

All of this was of great help to the pop star.

In one of the last posts of her newsletter ‘On the JLo’, Jennifer wrote: “A few years ago, Russell Simmons introduced me to a teacher who helped me meditate … Transcendental Meditation is a simple practice that changes radically. how we respond to stress and life’s challenges. There are scientifically proven benefits, including reduced stress and anxiety, improved concentration, sleep, resilience, creativity and memory, to name a few, this five thousand year old technique has a clear and direct impact on everyday problems. “

JLo also admitted that meditation helped her cope better with some difficult times in her life.

“Whenever I am in moments of high stress and anxiety in my life, I always come back to this practice. It has been difficult for me, I am not going to lie,” she said.