Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck – Entertainment – Culture

According to a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada online records, The couple’s official marriage took place on Saturday, July 16.

According to a note from Variety magazine, in that digital record the stars’ first names appear: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. It is striking in the document that Jennifer Lopez took her partner’s last name.

Since April of this year, the commitment of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck was strengthened. The singer herself shared a teary-eyed video for her fans at the time as she wore a diamond engagement ring. “While I was in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” she added in her post.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, have forged one of the most famous couples in Hollywood. They started seeing each other after the interpreter of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and the star of movies like “Gone Girl” ended his relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, nicknamed ‘Bennifer’, have since been seen on red carpets and on public walks around the world., alone or accompanied by their respective children: López had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on a walk in Venice.

In his professional life, Affleck won an Oscar for producing the best picture winner Argo, and Lopez built his fortune touring, acting in movies and recording music. By giving each other a second chance they showed that the flame of love was burning again and now they close that cycle with a ceremony worthy of a romantic movie, a little hidden from the public eye and in Las Vegas.

