Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in a small family ceremony

17 July 2022

New York, Jul 17 (EFE) .- Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck married on Saturday in a small family ceremony after obtaining a marriage license in Nevada (USA), according to People magazine on Sunday. .

The publication accessed legal records showing that the couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” in Hollywood, obtained a license to marry in Clark County, Nevada, where the famous city of Las Vegas is located.

According to a source familiar with the event told People, López and Affleck performed a “super small” ceremony in which her mother and her two children were present, but little else has leaked to the media.

The NBC channel reported that the marriage license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck, the full name of the “Gone Girl” actor, and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck, with his last name.

The interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” announced last April her commitment to Affleck, with whom she reconnected in early 2021, almost two decades after breaking their wedding plans and taking different personal paths.

Since last year, they have been seen on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: López had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, the interpreter Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, began dating in mid-2002 and became engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained throughout the years. years before they were given a second chance. EFE

nqs/rrt

