After almost 17 years, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in the Nevada desert according to the portal TMZ. It was just a few weeks ago when JLO and the Hollywood actor got engaged and she let it be known through her documentary half-time. After the rumors did not stop if they had already done it out of the eye of the paparazzi and the media.

The TMZ portal was able to see, as explained by the legal records of the state where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes, and of course everything was in strict privacy. The document rests in Clark County, Nevada, very close to the desert.

It was precisely a close source Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who confirmed to TMZ, who immediately set out to find out if it was really true. But the truth is that Bennifer is already a legally established marriage. The link was made yesterday according to the license.

Let’s remember that the couple was engaged in 2002 and separated in 2004. Later both married by their side. She with Marc Anthony and had two children: the twins Emme and Max. Ben Affleck for his part married Jennifer Garner and they had 3 children.

