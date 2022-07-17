Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married yesterday in Las Vegas. According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. The document is dated Saturday, July 16, and was issued under their legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

A source close to the couple, who first dated between 2002 and 2004 and reconciled last year, confirmed to the website: “Indeed, they have married and the license is a sign that they are now husband and wife.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, on a romantic vacation in St. Tropez on a luxury yacht, in July 2021 (Photo © 2021 OneShotPixThe Grosby Group)

The wedding news comes exactly a week before the Bronx-born pop diva celebrates her 53rd birthday and less than a month before the Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised actor turns 50.

This is the second marriage for Affleck, that he has three children -Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10- from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

For Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, it is the fourth. The artist has 14-year-old twins -Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz- from her third marriage to Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011 after seven years. Before, the pop star was married to the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa -from February 1997 to January 1998-, and to the dancer Cris Judd -from September 2001 to June 2002.

Walking through Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

JLo and the actor they first started dating in the middle of 2002 and they got engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance. After almost two decades apart, the paths of the stars came together again after she ended her four-year relationship with Alex Rodríguez and the protagonist of “Gone Girl” ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple in 2003, in the early part of their relationship (Photo © 2020 Ramey Photo Agency/The Grosby Group)

In this second round they have been inseparable… In fact, the couple nicknamed “Bennifer” has become the sensation of red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: López had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, the interpreter Jennifer Garner.

Same situation, almost 20 years later. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed the spectacular waters of St.Tropez in both stages of their relationship

“I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him”, declared Lopez after the reconciliation. “It’s a beautiful love story.”

The couple made the announcement on Instagram

The diva acknowledged that “they were a little scared” when they started dating due to media pressure. “We are so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,” the singer said. “Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience and we are in different places in our lives,” he explained. about this second round with the Oscar winner. “Honestly, I believe that love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open, and accepting you are. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. Everyone,” he continued.

At the last Venice Festival, where the couple shone on the red carpet (EFE)



“I am so proud of him, I am so proud of the man he has become that I have seen him from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that’s the basis of everything.” added the singer

JLo’s unconditional support helped Affleck reposition himself as a heartthrob in Hollywood. At the screening of “The Last Duel”, at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on him because it was his first appearance with the Latin singer on the red carpet since they resumed their romance after almost two decades apart.

DEVELOPING…