The Bennifers are really back, and this time in a very official way. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, away from the spotlight and from a grand ceremony that both of them have already had. This was revealed by TMZ, who explains how the two managed to obtain a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada 24 hours earlier. The license, reveals the always-informed American site, was withdrawn Saturday morning and bears the full names of both: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

This is also confirmed by a source close to the couple, who had already been together between 2002 and 2004: “They got married, now they are husband and wife.” The news of the wedding arrives at three months after the (second) official engagement, twenty months after the incredible flashback and a week before JLo turns 53. Affleck, on the other hand, is celebrating 50 next month.

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie “The Last Duel” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images)Pascal Le segretain / Getty Images

For Ben it’s about the according to “yes”, after 10 years spent alongside Jennifer Garner. The two have three children – Violet, 16, Serafina, 13 and Samuel, 10 – and they separated in June 2018. The singer has 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, born to her third marriage with Marc Anthony, finished in 2011 after seven years. In the past she had been married to the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa (between 1997 and 1998) and to the dancer Cris Judd (between 2001 and 2002).

The marriage proposal of Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez it had arrived last April. And ‘it had been nothing of spectacular“, But simply”the most romantic thing imaginable “. Word of the American pop star, who then wanted to tell it in his new newsletter On the JLo: “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (the bathtub full of bubbles), my love knelt down and he asked me to marry him“.

“As if my biggest dream came true,” added Jennifer, who was so excited at that moment that she couldn’t speak. “She caught me off guard. I looked into his eyes smiling and crying: I was speechless, so he asked me if my silence was a Yes. And I replied it was certainly a Yes“. The two, we recall, were one step away from the altar already in 2003: «I realized that it was happening again, after twenty years». And again: «Tears were running down my face, I felt incredibly happy: on a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promise to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people, who have had a second chance for true love ».

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: (LR) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Even then Ben and JLo had made it clear to friends and family: keep secrets their plans, without formalizing nor the date nor the location of marriage. And so it was. Last July there was, however, the formalization of the flashback on Instagram on the occasion of JLo’s 52nd birthday. That shortly before in an interview with the New York Times he had called the intention to continue the relationship with Ben ‘sacred’: ‘I would say we learned our lesson the first time. You must always do what makes you feel good, but at the same time you learn from the past, the second time you do things better“. In Las Vegas, apparently. Congratulations!