Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married: Vegas style wedding!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married. This is the revelation of TMZ that explained how the couple chose a very special marriage, like a couple of kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas as a couple of kids who want to escape, saying “I do” in the desert. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, which was withdrawn and tried on Saturday, July 16. It’s in the name of both of them, plus their legal names… Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. A source linked to Bennifer tells TMZ that the two are actually married and that the license is the signal that they are now husband and wife. TMZ reported the news earlier this year, J Lo was spotted wearing an engagement ring while she was shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

Shortly thereafter, Jennifer shared the news with her fans via a video message in her newsletter, her eyes filled with tears and simply saying “You are perfect”, before her beautiful green diamond ring could be glimpsed. Ben and Jen got engaged in late 2002, but broke up in 2004 before getting married. Both have had separate relationships, including marriages and children, but the exes reunited nearly a year ago… and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. The signs of marrying have always been there: as we reported, they searched for a home together, often taking their children with them, and signaled that they were aiming for a mixed family situation. Although some real estate deals have gone bankrupt, the couple appear to have settled on a property in Beverly Hills.

Last month, Jennifer Lopez’s car was spotted at a huge estate in Beverly Hills. There were also 4 moving trucks outside the estate, in addition to those in Ben and Jen’s current homes in the Los Angeles area. The house was not for sale – she is said to have bought it for about $ 60 million. It was previously owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. Now they are moving in as husband and wife.