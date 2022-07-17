Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

Ads

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married!

Page Six has obtained a marriage license from Clark County, NV, filed on Saturday, July 16, indicating that Benjamin Gaza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez are indeed married.

The “Marry Me” actress announced her engagement to the “Good Will Hunting” star in April in a short video via her fan newsletter, “On The JLo”.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez heard himself say in the clip as he stared adoringly at the blinding jewel.

“I always say that green is my lucky color. Maybe you remember a certain green dress, ”she explained in a previous newsletter, referring to that famous Versace silk chiffon dress she wore at the 2000 Grammys.

“I realized that there are many moments in my life where amazing things have happened when I was wearing green,” he added.

