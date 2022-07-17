Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas, according to media reports on Sunday. This occurs after both celebrities rekindled su romance almost 20 years later of your first relationship.

The New York newspaper Page Six said it had obtained a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada, filed on Saturday, showing that Lopez and Affleck are married. Celebrity website TMZ also reported the news.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo popularly known as “Bennifer,” They got back together last year after nearly 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

They became the world’s most talked about celebrity couple in the early 2000s, with luxury cars for him and her and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off her wedding in 2003 and broke up a few months later.

During the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised, not for any movie in particular but for having made their first appearance together on a red carpet, after accept that they were dating again.

Holding hands and without neglecting smiles, kisses and hugs, the couple posed before the cameras to make it official to the press that Bennifer has returned stronger than ever.

Although the two had already been captured by photographers and had confirmed on Instagram that they were dating again, This was the first event they formally attended as a couple.

With information from Fernanda Ávila