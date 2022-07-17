Jennifer Cantú, from weightlifting to the wrestling show and WWE

February 25, 2019 was the best sporting moment of former weightlifter Jennifer Cantúafter winning the gold medal at the World Cup that took place in China, and from that result she was placed as a candidate to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, however, her sports path was already beginning to take another direction: wrestling.

The athlete began practicing weightlifting when she was 12 years old and after 11 years of sports careerThe Mexican achieved important results such as the silver medal in clean and jerk at the U17 World Championship that took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan 2013, a result that helped her win the State Sports Award in Nuevo León. In addition, he got the eighth place in the World Weightlifting Championship, senior mode, which took place in 2018 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

He emulated his dad

Everything was looking for Cantú to seek the Olympic dream, however, the Monterrey native was already focusing on another goal, which was to emulate the footsteps of her father Ulises Cantú, better known as Bronco, and who was a fighter of the Council Wrestling World Cup.

“Wrestling is coming for Jennifer Cantú, I already talked about it a lot with my family, they didn’t want to at first, especially my mom, but I send my regards to my mom, I’m going to be a fighter, and it’s a decision that’s already been made, and I’m already preparing myself in the ring,” Cantú said in February 2019.

After that gold at the World Cup in China, Jennifer added another bronze at the Pan American Championship held in 2019 in Guatemala and won gold at the National Universiade that same year in Yucatan, but the athlete could no longer seek a pass to the Lima 2019 Pan American Games because she had to gain weight.

And he came to WWE

The Mexican faded a bit in weightlifting and the following year the covid-19 pandemic came, a situation that Cantú took advantage of to train one hundred percent in the ring.

Finally, on April 23, 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that it had signed a new group of international recruits and among them was Jennifer.

“Today I officially become the first one hundred percent Mexican woman signed in the WWE company. After saying so much that I would follow in the footsteps of my father Ulises Cantú (Bronco), today it becomes more than a reality, and with this the same commitment to continue representing my country with honor, respect and courage as I have done during the last 13 years old,” he said.

It was on October 22 when Jennifer Cantú finally debuted in the ring, and she did so under the name of Yulisa León. The now professional wrestler appeared on the episode of 205 Live, where she teamed with Katrina Cortez in a tag team match against Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz. He then wrestled his first singles match on the November 23 episode of NXT against Ivy Nile, and on January 18 of this year he also wrestled a singles match against Dakota Kai.

Last weekend Yulisa got her first victory in WWE and she did it more than a year after being hired. The Mexican defeated Arianna Grace in NXT Level Up.

“I am always pushing for him to get back in the ring, as he inspires me every day. Watching him train motivates me to continue in the sport, and when I finish my weightlifting career I will follow in my father’s footsteps in the ring,” said Cantú.

Who is the Bronco?

Ulises Cantú debuted with the character of El Temerario, although he was mostly known as Rough. On July 19, 1996, he lost the mask at the hands of Black Warrior. One of his most representative victories was after the betting duel for the unknowns against Konan Big, at the Arena Coliseo de Monterrey; he is currently retired.

