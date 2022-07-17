Jamie Lee Curtis apologizes to Ana de Armas for criticizing her: “I assumed she was unsophisticated” | Famous

He rectified his unkind comments. Although currently Jamie Lee Curtis Y Anne of Arms They are close colleagues, thanks to the fact that they shared numerous scenes in the tape “Knives out” by Rian Johnson, it did not always seem that they were going to connect in the best way.

Elle magazine decided to consult Curtis about Ana de Armas, as part of a profile that she has been preparing about the actress who will play Marilyn Monroe in a Netflix production. There, the actress of “Freaky Friday” told what was the first impression that she had about her Cuban colleague and that her prejudices invaded her when she met her.

What did Jamie Lee Curtis say about Ana de Armas?

When the two met on the set of “Knives out”, Lee Curtis was unaware of the acting career that Armas had already established and thought she was a newcomer to the film industry and the country.

It was with the passing of the hours that he realized that De Armas was very talented in the acting field. For this reason, she wanted to introduce Steven Spielberg to consider her for the role of Maria in “West side story” and her godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, not knowing that she already had a friendly relationship with the actor.

“ I say this with genuine shame. Since she said that she came from Cuba, I assumed that she had just arrived. ”, he explained. “I took it for granted that she was a young lady with no experience or sophistication,” she added at another point.

Jamie Lee Curtis applauds Ana de Armas

After the initial confusion, Jamie Lee Curtis praised her co-star’s personality and character off-camera. De Armas took advantage of the fact that Tony Curtis (Jamie’s father) worked with Marily Monroe to ask her now friend about her future interpretation of the celebrity in “Blonde”, the biopic directed by Andrew Dominik that Netflix will bring at the end of the year.

“She is close and curious. Talking to her is a kind of give and take because she asks you a lot of questions, “he explained and gave as an example that the young actress did not miss the opportunity to ask him about her father’s experience acting alongside Marilyn Monroe.