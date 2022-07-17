The actor Johnny Depp He is not a man who likes to divulge his private life very much, and so are his children.

When facing his ex-partner Amber Heard, Johnny Depp he had to reveal very intimate secrets of his life that no one knew.

Among those that his mother bullied him and that he had to face several things in his childhood.

Over the years, Johnny Depp had two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp and Jack Depp. She is a model and actress but tries to keep her career out of scandals.

Secondly, Jack who is actually called Johnny Christopher Depp III, has no social networks and has remained out of the public eye.

Jack, the son of Johnny Depp that not many know

Lily-Rose Melody Depp is 23 years old and is the product of the relationship that the actor had Johnny Depp with French model Vanessa Paradis.

Like Jack Depp, who was born on April 9, 2002 and is the youngest son of the artists.

Johnny Christopher Depp III He has a very unknown life, it is not like the one led by his close relatives such as parents and sister.

‘Yoga Hosers’ was the only film where the son of Johnny Depp He participated when he was just a child and has since moved away from this industry.

Nowadays Jack Depp He is 20 years old and has shown no interest in following in his father’s footsteps, preferring to lead his life in private.

The young man is not seen so easily in public places or photographed by the press and many wonder if he will ever be on the big screen.

