It was always about Carter

The characters with whom I could never in order of creepiness were Archie Morris (Scott Grimes) Gregory Pratt (Mekhi Phifer), Kerry Weaver (Laura Innes), Peter Benton (Eriq LaSalle), Ray Barnett (ShaneWest), Neela Ragotra (Parminder Nagra), alex kingston (Elizabeth Corday) Jeanie Boulette (Glory Reuben) luka kovac (Goran Višnjić) in seasons 7, 8 and 9 and the doctor roman in the ninth season.

My top 5 chapters are (and always will be):

1. Hell and High Water (Season 2; Episode 7), in which a drunken, terminally ill George Cooney saves a boy from drowning in a reservoir by performing a tracheotomy with a pen. He then puts him in a helicopter and becomes a local hero.

two. letter (Season 8; Episode 20), all the emotion of the series reached lyrical heights here. A character causes loss.

3. motherhood (season 1; episode 24), directed by Quentin Tarantino, already established with PUlp Fiction and absolute fan of the series.

Four. ambush (Season 4; Episode 1), recorded live, first for the East Coast and then for the West Coast, as a 45-minute big play. Still today it is one of the best-planned episodes in the history of television. The walking and talking that producer John Wells and director Thomas Schlamme would perfect alongside Aaron Sorkin in The West Wing of the White House had its hatching here.

5. Chaos Theory (season 9; episode 1), a helicopter falls from the sky and severs Dr. Romano’s arm.

*Bonus track: The Long Way Around (Season 3; Episode 15), takes place almost entirely in a grocery store that is being robbed by two robbers. Nurse Carol Hathaway, who was passing by, ends up befriending one of them, the one played by Ewan McGregor, who had just been brand new. Trainspotting.

The other day, when I found out that HBO Max was going to premiere all 15 seasons of the series in high definition today, I uploaded a selfie to Instagram in which I was wearing a gray T-shirt with the logo of the County Generalthe Chicago hospital where all 330 of the 331 episodes of the series take place (one is a roadtrip in which Greene and Ross are going to bury the father of the second and there is no medicine there). There were people who told me that they were the biggest fans of the series and that made me very excited, although I don’t think many made life decisions as radical as mine because of them. Sometimes I fantasize about what he will put on my tombstone many years after my father saved me from that thorn. I wish they would write “Here lies a good man”, but I think “he was a big fan of emergencies”. Or better yet: “At his feet, the biggest fan of John Carter.” After all, it was always about Carter.

