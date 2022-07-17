Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s luxurious $ 5,000 nighttime eco retreat for a romantic get-together after a month away

KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited in Australia at a luxury hotel after several weeks of separation after moving overseas for work.

There were rumors that the duo had decided to quit after they hadn’t seen each other for some time.

Kim, 42, flew to Land Down Under to spend time with Pete, 28, after weeks of separation.

After sources told The Sun the couple would be reunited, it was revealed that the couple would be spending time together at a luxury eco resort called Silky Oaks Lodge in Queensland, Australia.

The resort has luxury amenities, according to a hotspot Facebook page.

Offerings include forest baths in huge tubs in the Riverhouse Suite, which offers views of the Mossman River, and the opportunity to relax in the Jungle Perch, which leads into the rainforest.

Suites include lush bathrooms with large tubs and views.

Some also include balconies with fans where guests can enjoy some rest and relaxation.

In the resort, guests can stay in rooms with wall-to-wall windows and beautiful views of the surrounding rainforest.

Guests can also enjoy those same views from the common spaces.

Among the common spaces offered there is a huge swimming pool, which is located next to a beautiful lounge.

COME TOGETHER

Earlier this week, a source close to Kim, 41, told The Sun: “Kim is on her private jet flying to Cairns, North Queensland, Australia, to meet Pete.

“Kim should stay with him for a few days.”

As for Kim’s plans with Pete, 28, Down Under, the source said she plans to take a rare break.

The insider concluded: “She told the team with her: ‘Don’t expect to see me much for a couple of days!'”

The Sun contacted Kim’s representatives for comment.

“He said he intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!”

GO FAR

Kim and Pete were last confirmed together during their vacation in Tahiti in June.

The couple’s romantic getaway happened nearly a month ago before Pete left for Australia to begin filming on the set of his new movie, Wizards.

On Monday, Kim posted a series of cute throwback snaps of herself with Pete.

Although Kim and Pete appear to be doing remote work, some friends of Kim’s exclusively told The Sun that they are worried about the future of the relationship.

The source exclusively told The Sun: “Kim is frantic with her career, her children and her family – she has no room to ‘get involved’ in someone else’s life, so it suits her that Pete is younger. and lives in New York City. she and is away now for a few weeks ”.

Kim’s friend explained, “After checking out Kanye’s years, she’s having so much fun going out and being this new Kim Kardashian with her boyfriend, but when she gets home she needs to get up at 5:30 to train. and be a mother. “

The source confessed: “The fact is, his life is carefully planned months and months in advance – why doesn’t he find time to fly away and see Pete?

“It’s not like she can get up and leave the filming schedule – everyone around her wonders if that means they’re not as serious as they were.”

The Sun previously reported that Pete and Kim are “still 100% together” and are committed to making the romance work from a distance.

The insider shared: “Kim and Pete are still going strong, but they have been sailing long distance for a while while filming in Australia.

“FaceTime every day and they are engaging as they both focus on work for a while.”

