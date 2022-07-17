In Turin Karin Ann, icon of Generation ‘Z’ sings – Will open the concerts of the American star LP – Torino News 24

Karin Ann supporter for the Italian dates of the American star LP

The Slovak singer, an icon of Generation Z and LGBT + activist, opens the Italian tour of the famous pop star

He just released a new single “you make me miserable” >>> https://open.spotify.com/track/1iyRQc0Ip2UXbaR4FOoNM1?si=2206 Adesivo69318417b)

On June 30, BBC RADIO 1 launched it as a world premiere

Spotify used her as a testimonial for a campaign on minority rights

She is now the spokesperson for the LGBT + community throughout Eastern Europe and beyond

Vanity Fair Italia talked about it a few months ago on the occasion of the release of the EP

Vogue UK in a cover story on Billie Eilish cited her as a credible competitor on Europe

He is doing many dates in Europe with bands like Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD

Sunday 17 July – STUPINIGI HUNTING PALACE – Stupinigi Sonic Park – from 7 pm

Monday 18 July – Piazza Santa Annunziata – Florence – from 7 pm

Tuesday 18 July – Marostica Summer Festival – Marostica (Vicenza) – from 7pm

Friday 22 July – Auditorium Parco della Musica – Rome – from 7 pm

Karin Ann, singer and icon of the Generation Z LGBTQ + of Eastern European countries from Slovakia, opens the Tour in Italy of the famous LP singer, an American gender-neutral artist, on her Italian tour.

Karin Ann is thus an opening supporter for LPs in four different Italian cities before starting the new tour with the US band Imagine Dragons. Both Karin Ann and LP are part of the LGBTQ + community and are among the most popular activists in Eastern Europe.

Karin Ann is a 20-year-old Slovak singer who has quickly become an Eastern European phenomenon and identifies as She / They expecting to continue to strongly support and voice LGBTQ + rights.

In August 2021 she was chosen by Spotify for the Equal Global campaign as a testimonial of human rights and LGBT bringing her image on the billboards of Times Square in New York City, while in September of the same year, she won the Award in the category ” Discovery of the Year ”at the Zebrik Awards in Prague, Czech Republic.

At the beginning of July Karin Ann presented her new single, “you make me miserable” to the public. It is a song of dramatic contrasts, musically engaging with rattling pop-punk rhythms and effervescent melodies, infused with nostalgic 80s pop influences. The content of the text tells of a new love, thwarted and ended badly after an unexpected betrayal. The song was co-written and co-produced by Karin Ann in collaboration with Matt Schwartz (also producer of YUNGBLUD and Halsey).

LP, a gender-neutral artist, was born in Long Island in the United States, but has Italian origins in Naples and Palermo. She is not only an alternative and pop-rock star, but she also plays guitar, ukulele and harmonica. LP she identifies as lesbian and gender neutral, she prefers She / They, and she often supports all LGBTQ + rights, helping people who may be struggling with their identity or not accepted by their community.

After Turin Karin Ann will follow LP in the next stages of her Italian tour in Florence, Marostica (Vicenza) and Rome, before returning to tour as a support of Imagine Dragons in Australia.