IMSS goes against lag in medical services

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juárez joined the national strategy of the Hospital Outreach Annexes (AEHO) by making the annex next to unit number 70 available to patients who are in low-complexity recovery , strengthening medical care.

The IMSS announced that it will allow the beds within the General Hospitals of Zone (HGZ) 35 and 6, as well as the Regional General Hospital (HGR) 66, to be used to treat serious cases; In addition, in this way the backlog of medical services and the saturation of the Emergency areas will be reduced.

The head of the institute in Chihuahua, Arturo Daniel Bonilla y Calderón, reported that Hospital Expansion Unit No. 70, located on Calle Acacias S/N, in the Haciendas neighborhood, has 38 beds and all the necessary infrastructure to facilitate care for entitled people in recovery.

In addition, he explained that in this center, previously only temporary care for people with Covid-19, the medical management of convalescent patients will be attended. “This space is being recovered for hospital care and to depressurize some areas that are traditionally saturated,” she emphasized.