Impostor syndrome: the condition that occurs more in women and affects the recognition of personal success

Attributing personal achievements to “luck” or feeling incapable of receiving the success achieved through work or academic development, are some of the main actions that can be linked to Impostor Syndrome, a condition that occurs in more than 70 % of the world population, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

According to the psychologist and Manager of Culture and Organizational Development of the Working platform, Lisette Provoste, this syndrome affects mostly women and consists mainly of the inability to recognize their own achievements and a feeling of falsehood compared to the rest.

People who suffer from this syndrome usually have too high self-demand in terms of work or academics, which ultimately ends up affecting other aspects of daily life.

“This demand is transferred to other areas of life, such as their relationships with their partner or family, so they constantly strive to live up to the supposed expectations of others, which is exhausting,” says Provoste.

It should be noted that a report commissioned by the Access Commercial Finance of the United Kingdom confirmed that men are less likely to suffer from Impostor Syndrome, in fact, they have an 18% less chance than women.

The reason why it occurs less in men is because the female population tends to be mostly criticized and prosecuted for their actions, which directly affects their confidence and security.

Emma Watson, Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kate Winslet, are some of the prominent women who have acknowledged being affected by this syndrome.

recommendations

For the expert, the key to stopping this syndrome lies mainly in being aware of one’s own abilities and self-confidence. She also points out that employers must constantly provide feedback to their employees regarding their tasks.

To eradicate the Impostor Syndrome, Lisette Provoste provides four fundamental tips:

Do not fear failure, “because it is part of life and gives us growth.”

Recognize that you will always be an expert for someone, “it may be that a task is so easy for you, that you think everyone can, but you must recognize that this is your talent”.

Value yourself and don’t compare yourself, “there will always be someone with greater or lesser abilities than you and comparison only leads to constant dissatisfaction.”

Accept the compliments and revive them from time to time. “Keeping a list of positive comments, which you can review, will immediately get you out of the negativity,” she concludes.