I’m a bit concerned with Fortnite Season 2 and I think I’m not the only one

Look, I’m not much of a polemicist with this kind of thing, but I think this happens to me when I think there’s no reason to criticize Fortnite. A few months ago, the launch of Season 5 did not finish convincing everyone in Chapter 2, reaching spread the message that the game Epic Games he was dying, but I didn’t really feel that way.

The game ended up coming back and leaving us, in my opinion, with several of the best seasons in its history. However, it seems that the state of health of Fortnite has become cyclical and I would be in another rut; something with which, on this occasion, I do agree.

I don’t really know why, but the theme of this season 2 is not exciting me ❌

❌ Updates feel somewhat empty of content that really matters ❌

❌ There are several influencers and leakers of Fortnite What HYPEX that they are losing passion for the game ❌

What that ❌ The premiere of the new mode without construction caused a spike in popularity of Fortnite, but i am worried that epic will rest on their laurels this season 2

Do you have the same feeling as me or, on the contrary, are you delighted with the current season of Fortnite? What I can say is that it feels a little weird in the environment, I don’t see that the networks are moving much around the game lately and every time I see people more and more tired of the game.

Either way, the only thing you can do Epic Games From this point on, it is to keep everyone’s mouth shut in the coming weeks with one of those movements that drive us completely crazy. I understand that Chapter 3 was only released a few months ago, but I think we in the gaming community are quite picky about it and also this is a good thing in order for it to always stay fresh and healthy. What do you think?