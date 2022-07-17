Hundreds of people in Spain ‘give their voice’ so that ALS patients can communicate | Leader in Social Information

Promoted by Irisbond, a Spanish company specializing in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), together with AhoLab and its Voice Bank AhoMyTTS, some of the main ELA associations collaborate in the initiative, such as adELA, AgaELA, ELA Andalucía, the ConELA confederation, Adela -CV and Anela.

According to data from AhoLab, almost 500 people have already registered on the platform with the intention of giving their voice away. Thanks to them, 200 new voices have already been created that will be made available to patients soon.

The recording and voice recordings are processed by a team of experts to generate a synthesizer endowed with a voice similar to that of the donor recordings. 60% of the voices given away are of good quality (44% are good quality voices and 16% very good quality voices).

After a brief registration in AhoMyTTS, donors access a pool of one hundred phrases, chosen to contain all the necessary phonemes. These hundred phrases are then recorded and stored in the voice bank, where they are being classified by sex and age, and will be available to the ALS patient.

The process has been designed in this way by data protection policy and there are license terms that limit the use of synthetic voice to personal communication.

Among the people who have given their voices are athletes such as the Real Sociedad soccer player Maddi Torre and the forward of the same club Mikel Oyarzabal; Real Madrid player Jesús Vallejo; the singer and presenter Roser Murillo, and the outstanding cook Elena Arzak.

Many dubbing actors and actresses also participate with some of the best-known voices, such as María Antonia Rodríguez Baltasar, who dubs Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer; the announcer and voice actor José Barreiro, and Claudio Serrano, advertising announcer and voice actor for Otto from The Simpsons, Dr. Derek Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy and Batman himself from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

They have also contributed their voice Iñaki Crespo, voice actor for Jason Isaacs and Michael Fassbender; José María del Río, who doubles for Kevin Spacey, Dennis Quaid, Pocoyo and David Attenborough; Paloma Porcel, voice of Sarah Jessica Parker; Concepción López Rojo, voice of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Juliette Binoche and Jennifer López, and other actors Ana Monleón, Ana González Soler, Sam Dávila and Carlos Toral Conde.

In addition to all these famous voices, and aware of the communicative power of the voice, numerous radio and television journalists have joined.