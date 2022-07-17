Hugh Jackman remembers Huillo, the Mexican boy who played with Coldplay

Actor Hugh Jackman was captivated by Huillo, a Mexican boy with autism spectrum syndrome who went viral a few years ago for appearing with his father at a Colplay concert. The magical thing about that moment is that it was the the little one’s first concert and that, in the images, he could feel the emotion of listening to his favorite band.

That scene was recorded in 2016 and what captivated many people on social networks, including Jackman, was the love and complicity that father and son showed each other, coupled with Huillo’s tears, while Chris Martin, vocalist of the British band, sang “Fix You”, a favorite song of Huillo and his parents.

This emotional recording was taken up by the protagonist of “Wolverine”, who through his official Instagram account, praised the incredible relationship that both maintain and even promoted the now adolescent: “The love between father and son and the power of music for everyone. I recommend following Huillo to see his journey from this concert and his amazing father Luis, a passionate musician and autism advocate,” he wrote

read also: Sasha Sokol reveals that she has already ratified her lawsuit against Luis de Llano: “It is in court”

Hugh has spoken publicly about his connection to his father, for whom he has deep admiration after only taking care of him when his mother abandoned them. “He is an extraordinarily selfless and loving man,” said Jackman, who as an adult was reunited with his mother, whom he also admires and respects.

As a result of that concert, Huillo’s parents noticed a beneficial effect on the child’s development, so they began to reinforce his musical learning, he learned to play the piano, violin, ukulele and guitar. After seeing the video that traveled the world through social networks, Coldplay invited Huillo to play with them in their last presentation at the Foro Sol in April 2022.

This marked the boy’s life and today, in addition to his daily activities, he occasionally plays some of the songs that he himself composed.

Hugh, for his part, has stood out for being one of the most attentive personalities with his fans, for example at the same time that the Huillo video was recorded during the concert, Jackman also surprised a little boy who wanted to meet him, appearing in a radio booth.

read also: Lolita Cortés and Alexander Acha fight during the broadcast of “The Academy”