How to request my credit balance before July 30?- Uno TV

You can still collect the return of your balance in favor from your annual statement 2021 before him Tax Administration Service (SAT) and you still have time to do it. The deadline is that you do no later than Sunday, July 31 and at Unotv.com we tell you how to order it.

The positive balance It happens when when making the annual calculation of your taxes, you paid more than you owed in taxes to the tax authorityso you can ask for that amount to be returned to you.

Remember that the SAT count with one automatic returns system for individuals that present their annual declaration and that determine a balance in favor in the corresponding fiscal year, in this case of 2021.

Requesting your return is free of charge before the SAT, but you need:

Have a valid electronic signature or portable e-signature

Provide the information you are going to attach to your application

Provide the account statement of a financial institution that contains the taxpayer’s RFC and active bank account number (CLABE)

How to request a refund of the balance in favor of the SAT?

Online

Click on the start button

Enter with e-signature or RFC and password

Fill in the requested data in the electronic format

Enter the files with the scanned procedure documents

Sign and send the procedure with the support of your electronic signature

Save or print your electronic receipt

Track your return in “Check your automatic return”

Face-to-face

Schedule an appointment and go with the documentation of the procedure to a SAT office

Deliver the documentation to the tax authority that will handle your procedure

Receive and keep the official form stamped as acknowledgment of receipt

When does the SAT not consider a refund?

Request your balance in favor of the SAT in person or online. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The SAT does not consider making a refund to natural persons under the following assumptions:

If the balance in favor is for an amount greater than 150 thousand pesos; If this is the case, it will be requested with the Electronic Form of Returns (FED)

Request a refund for fiscal years other than fiscal year 2021

Submit the declaration by Password, being obliged to present it with an electronic signature (e.firma)

Submit a refund request via FED, prior to obtaining the result of the tax year 2021 declaration that they have entered

that they have entered Submit a normal or complementary annual declaration for fiscal year 2021, after July 31, 2022

When they have not chosen the return option in the annual declaration, that is, if the “Return” box was selected by mistake instead of “Compensation”, or “Compensation” was selected, but you do not have taxes to compensate, these options can be modified when filing a complementary declaration of the exercise, indicating the change before July 31, 2022

Also, if during the exercise to which the positive balancethe taxpayer is suspended in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) or as not locatable at your registered fiscal domicile.