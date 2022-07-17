How to find new mobs in Minecraft 1.19?

Interaction with what surrounds us is essential to enjoy Minecraft and, with its latest update 1.19 The Wild Update released, some players have trouble finding mobs

Knowing where the creatures are is transcendental to advance in the game without wasting time, taking advantage of every minute for your goal thanks to the advantages that each character entails

Since it’s only been a short time since we’ve had one of the latest updates to the classic Minecraft, which became known as The Wild Update, we believe that now is the time to learn about it. With this in mind, we are now going to offer you the instructions to find new mobs in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, those with which you can quickly find the different creatures in the game.

As we said, under the name of The Wild, update 1.19 is now available in Minecraft Java and Bedrock and it brings with it a good handful of novelties, which will surely make the title more interesting in the long term, but which can now be an obstacle for the players, whom we want to help by providing them with this information.

And we say this mainly because, along with the arrival of the new version of Minecraft, we have learned that there are some new and useful mobs. Since Minecraft is a massive open world game, locating these new mobs can take a long time, so having this data could prevent you from being lateand focus on the basics.

Find the mobs in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update step by step

How to find frogs in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Frogs only breed in biomes like mangroves and swamps, in groups of two to five individuals, and you will discover temperate (orange) frogs in swamps and tropical (white) frogs in mangroves.

Swamp biomes are characterized by lots of dark grass and trees, as well as vines that cling to the trees around the water. They are near ravines or expanses of forest biome.

Mangrove swamps are a variant of the swamp biome that occurs in hot regions, often adjacent to jungles and deserts.so you have to pay attention to specific qualities of the space.

If the world has traps enabled, the locate command will make it easier for you to find these creatures.

How to find Tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The tadpole is the passive baby version of the frog to the point that they mature into only one in three frog variants, depending on the biome they develop in. Tadpoles do not reproduce naturally, but from frogs. Players must feed two frogs with Smileball, one of which will become pregnant and lay eggs, similar to those of turtles, and they will turn into tadpoles.so you will have easy tadpoles.

The Guardian is a signature monster, within the Deep Dark Cave, summoned by Sculk Shrieker.

How to find The Guardian in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The Guardian is a characteristic monster, inside the Deep Dark Cave, summoned by Sculk Shrieker. However, the player can spawn it outside of that location, as long as they activate the Sculk Shrieker block three times. When you want to get Sculk Shrieker blocks, you need to locate them in the Deep Dark Cave and harvest them with the Silk Touch tool, which will allow you to spawn this creature at the time you need it.

How to find Allays in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

We can produce Allay with generation eggs in creative mode… or they will appear in these cases:

forest mansion

You can find cages on the ground floor of the Woodland Mansion, which contain cobblestone cages, each with Allays trapped in them. You must use the nearby levers to open the doors and free them all in seconds. This means, then, that you have to go to Woodland Mansion to find a lot of Allays together.

Of course, we recommend that you be extremely careful, considering that in Woodland Mansion you can run into dangerous hostile mobsincluding Zombie, Creeper, Vindicator or Pilager types.

looting post

Like the Iron Golem, the Allay will be trapped inside the wooden cage around the Pilager outposts when it spawns. Each cage can hold up to three Allays, and you need to break the structure for them to escape. If you deal with the Pilagers first, you can get Allays, so you better be well prepared.