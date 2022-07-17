How much did Harrison Ford pay in the most expensive divorce in Hollywood history?

Harrison Ford He just celebrated his 80th birthday. Unbelievable but real, because he doesn’t show it in the slightest. It is inevitable to think of him at only 33 years of age putting himself in the shoes of the beloved Han Solo in the first trilogy starwars.

But his career began long before that, in 1966, in the movie Thief and Lover with a very minor role that did not even give him a chance to appear in the credits. However, he never gave up and in The ride of the damned he appears for the first time as a figure, under the name of Harrison J Ford.

Harrison Ford today.

A few years later, Harrison Ford He quits being an actor and starts working as a carpenter, his job since he was young, which would mean a real loss for the film industry if he had never returned. In this way he had many famous clients who gave him some opportunities not to throw his vocation to the ground. So he meets george lucaswho would allow him to make a name for himself by hiring him for American Graffiti, his first big movie.

Undoubtedly, the meeting Luke and the actor from Indiana Jones it would be explosive and together they would rise to the top of Hollywood. They say that there are people who are destined to intersect and surely the two of them entered that group.

But at that exploding moment in his career, Harrison Ford would suffer a personal blow with the divorce of his first wife, Mary Marquardt, mother of his two eldest children, Benjamin and Willard. That made him one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, as he just rose to the top with his portrayal of Han Solo.

Related news

In 1983 he would go back to the team of married men, after meeting and falling madly in love with the screenwriter Melissa Mathisonwho during the filming of Indiana Jones started writing with steven spielberg your great work, ET the alienfor which he won an Oscar.

Harrison and Melissa.

harrison and Melissa brought to the world two children together, Malcolm and Georgia, and were together for 20 years, being one of the longest-lasting marriages in the world of cinema. However, on January 6, 2004, they separated in what became the most expensive divorce in Hollywood.

During the division of assets Mathisonunder the criterion that she suspended her career to accompany her husband’s, she received 85 million dollars, breaking all records to date.

Still, having lost part of his fortune, Harrison Ford He did not give up on love and in 2010 he remarried, this time with the actress Callista Flockhartwith whom he had already lived since 2004. Since then they have been together and happy, so it was not a bad decision.