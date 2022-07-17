happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Monday 18 July is the 199th day of the Gregorian calendar. 166 days to go until the end of the year.

Saint of the day: St. Frederick of Ultrecht

Proverb of July

If it rains between July and August, it rains honey, oil and must

It happened today

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes the Mein Kampf

1936 – Military coup in Spain against the Second Republic, which will give rise to the Civil War.

1968 – Vietnam War: Honolulu Conference begins between US President Lyndon B. Johnson and South Vietnamese President Nguyễn Văn Thiệu

1969 – After a party on Chappaquiddick Island, Senator Edward Kennedy drives off the road in his car, falling off a wooden bridge into a wave-swept pond. Mary Jo Kopechne, a woman traveling with him, drowns. Kennedy won’t report the incident for another 10 hours

1984 – In San Ysidro, a district of the city of San Diego, California, 41-year-old James Oliver Huberty opens fire on a McDonald’s, killing 21 people before being shot down by police

1989 – In Kenya the burning of ivory takes place, in which 4000 elephant tusks are burned. Strong signal against hunting this animal for ivory. Event immortalized by Kuki Gallmann in his book I dreamed of Africa.

1995 – France: 25-year-old cyclist Fabio Casartelli dies in an accident during the Tour de France

1997 – Thanks to the American Dave Winer, the software that will give life to blogs is developed

Birthdays

Vin Diesel – US actor (July 18, 1967)

Maurizio Gasparri – Italian politician (July 18, 1956)

Frankie hi-nrg mc – Italian rapper (July 18, 1969)

