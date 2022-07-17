Goal and summary of Pumas 1-0 Necaxa in Liga MX | 07/17/2022

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Pumas vs Necaxa, this afternoon the University team beat the Rayos in a duel where the visitors did not have many opportunities.

The game ends with victory for Pumas 1-0.

6 minutes are added.

Yellow card for Cardona from Necaxa.

Batista lets go of a clear opportunity with a header.

Salvio crosses but Malagón takes the ball with ease.

Garnica and Villalpando leave by jury and Batista.

Dinenno shoots inside the small area but Malagón avoids the goal.

Yellow card for Villalpando.

Direct free kick for Necaxa.

Start the second half.

The first half ends.

The VAR calls the referee and the red card is annulled.

Red card for Milton Jimenez.

García’s powerful shot that ends up bouncing off the Necaxa defense.

Near Necaxa after a center that is deflected by Aldrete but in the end it is marked out of place.

Salvio enters the area from the right and shoots but the ball goes to the side.

Salvio shoots but Malagón easily saves.

Goooooooooal from Pumas! Aldrete takes advantage of the great center to shoot with power outside the area.

Free kick for Necaxa.

Near Pumas after a center that could not reach Dinenno.

The ball is disputed in midfield even without dominance of any team.

Start the match.

The Rayos del Necaxa have one loss in nine games playing as a visitor, accumulating 5 wins and 3 draws, in Ciudad Universitaria they have not lost since July 2019.

The University team had only been defeated by Necaxa once in thirteen games, however in the last two matches the Rayos got the victory scoring three goals in both duels.

The Pumas in the first two days of the Apertura 2022 have received nine yellow cards, this makes them the team with the most warning cards so far this season.

The University team has a positive streak in which it has only lost one of its last seven home games, that defeat was precisely against Necaxa in March of this year, the score was 1-3.

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Pumas vs Necaxa, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Liga MX, this afternoon we will see a great game in search of the three points, the local team has not been able to win, however they have had great performances, stay because then we will tell you everything you need to know before starting.

Rodrigo Aguirre27-year-old Uruguayan forward, in the Closure 2022 he was the team’s top scorer in the regular phase, Aguirre scored nine goals and assisted on one occasion, this player, if he continues in the club, will be a great complement to the team since the team has been reinforced offensively.

Malagón, Oliveros, Formiliano, Peña, García, Araos, Esquivel, Villalpando, Garnica, Giménez, Méndez.

González, Aldrete, Freire, Galindo, Bennevendo, Ruvalcaba, Higor, López, Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete.