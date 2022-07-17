Goal and summary of Pumas 1-0 Necaxa in Liga MX | 07/17/2022

14:18 37 minutes ago

Summary

14:11 44 ​​minutes ago

Thank you

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Pumas vs Necaxa, this afternoon the University team beat the Rayos in a duel where the visitors did not have many opportunities.

13:59 an hour ago

90´+6

The game ends with victory for Pumas 1-0.

13:54 an hour ago

90´

6 minutes are added.

13:47 an hour ago

83´

Yellow card for Cardona from Necaxa.

13:34 an hour ago

70´

Batista lets go of a clear opportunity with a header.

13:31 an hour ago

67´

Salvio crosses but Malagón takes the ball with ease.

13:21 2 hours ago

Change of the Necaxa

Garnica and Villalpando leave by jury and Batista.

13:18 2 hours ago

54´

Dinenno shoots inside the small area but Malagón avoids the goal.

13:15 2 hours ago

51´

Yellow card for Villalpando.

13:12 2 hours ago

49´

Direct free kick for Necaxa.

13:08 2 hours ago

46´

Start the second half.

12:52 2 hours ago

45´+3

The first half ends.

12:50 2 hours ago

46´

The VAR calls the referee and the red card is annulled.

12:48 2 hours ago

44´

Red card for Milton Jimenez.

12:40 2 hours ago

36´

García’s powerful shot that ends up bouncing off the Necaxa defense.

12:35 2 hours ago

32´

Near Necaxa after a center that is deflected by Aldrete but in the end it is marked out of place.

12:32 2 hours ago

28´

Salvio enters the area from the right and shoots but the ball goes to the side.

12:28 2 hours ago

24´

Salvio shoots but Malagón easily saves.

12:22 3 hours ago

18´

Goooooooooal from Pumas! Aldrete takes advantage of the great center to shoot with power outside the area.

12:15 3 hours ago

12´

Free kick for Necaxa.

12:13 3 hours ago

Near Pumas after a center that could not reach Dinenno.

12:09 3 hours ago

5

The ball is disputed in midfield even without dominance of any team.

12:04 3 hours ago

Start the match.

11:50 3 hours ago

Necaxa Initial XI

11:45 3 hours ago

Pumas starting XI

11:40 3 hours ago

Visiting strong Necaxa

The Rayos del Necaxa have one loss in nine games playing as a visitor, accumulating 5 wins and 3 draws, in Ciudad Universitaria they have not lost since July 2019.

11:35 3 hours ago

Ready the University locker room

11:30 3 hours ago

Necaxa has broken the hegemony

The University team had only been defeated by Necaxa once in thirteen games, however in the last two matches the Rayos got the victory scoring three goals in both duels.

11:25 4 hours ago

Cougars punished

The Pumas in the first two days of the Apertura 2022 have received nine yellow cards, this makes them the team with the most warning cards so far this season.

11:20 4 hours ago

Pumas strengthens at home

The University team has a positive streak in which it has only lost one of its last seven home games, that defeat was precisely against Necaxa in March of this year, the score was 1-3.

11:15 4 hours ago

we continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Pumas vs Necaxa, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Liga MX, this afternoon we will see a great game in search of the three points, the local team has not been able to win, however they have had great performances, stay because then we will tell you everything you need to know before starting.

11:10 4 hours ago

11:05 4 hours ago

11:00 4 hours ago

Watch out for this Necaxa player

Rodrigo Aguirre27-year-old Uruguayan forward, in the Closure 2022 he was the team’s top scorer in the regular phase, Aguirre scored nine goals and assisted on one occasion, this player, if he continues in the club, will be a great complement to the team since the team has been reinforced offensively.

10:55 4 hours ago

Watch out for this Pumas player

10:50 4 hours ago

Necaxa’s latest lineup

Malagón, Oliveros, Formiliano, Peña, García, Araos, Esquivel, Villalpando, Garnica, Giménez, Méndez.

10:45 4 hours ago

Latest Pumas lineup

González, Aldrete, Freire, Galindo, Bennevendo, Ruvalcaba, Higor, López, Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete.

10:40 4 hours ago

Background

10:35 4 hours ago

Arbitration quatrain

Central: Daniel Quintero. Assistants: Michel Morales and Mauricio Nieto. Fourth Referee: Edgar Morales.

10:30 4 hours ago

Necaxa in better shape

10:25 5 hours ago

Pumas with a goal but no victory

10:20 5 hours ago

Sunday Duel

10:15 5 hours ago

