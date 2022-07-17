Gignac and the strikers he ended up devouring in TigresMediotiempo

tigers was reinforced for Opening Tournament 2022 with the Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedoplayer who arrived before the departure of the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez (Red Devils of Toluca), but ex-CSK Sofia from Bulgaria must fight for a position and that battle is nothing less than against the French Andre-Pierre Gignacthe UANL star who, due to his high performance since its arrival it has not left spaces for competitors.

How many goals does Gignac have in Tigres?

the bomboro reached the set of UANL for him Opening Tournament 2015; since then he became the undisputed ‘9’ of the club, a slogan endorsed for being the top scorer in the history of the institution with 165 goals and three individual scoring championships (Clausura 2016 and 2022, Apertura 2018).

Caicedo24 years old, scored 22 goals in 46 games in his last season in Bulgarian League; has full record 31 goals in 65 games in a year and a half. Of course he is a great signing. It remains to be seen that he has the opportunity to endorse it on the field.

jordy He is a powerful striker, with a remarkable physique and above all with a goal, which is why there are those who compare him with his countryman Christian Benitez (1986-2013), player that Miguel Herrera directed in his first stage in America in 2013.

The homework of Caicedo it will not be easy. Already is ready to debut with Tigres in this Day 3 of the Opening Tournament 2022but he will have to achieve what other strikers could not, like the Chilean Edward Vargasthe Ecuadorian Enner Valencia or the Colombian Julian Quinones.

Which strikers has Gignac beaten in Tigres?

When I arrive Gignac in 2015next to him did the Nigerian Ike Uchequie came from Villarreal, but he only played one game and scored a goal in 10 minutes played, as he battled injuries and ended up leaving the team six months later; even sued the club in 2020 for an alleged debt for image rights.

For him Opening Tournament 2016in Tigres they signed the Argentine Ishmael Sosa, who arrived as a star from Pumas; with Club Universidad he scored 39 goals in three seasons, but at the UANL it dried up. He ended up playing as a right winger, to be enabled. The forward had a French first and last name! Sosa left the club with 20 goals in 118 games.

Edward Vargas he arrived for the Clausura Tournament 2017, after his adventure through Europe (Hoffenheim, Queens Park Rangers, Valencia and Napoli); he arrived with a great poster for his level with the Chilean National Team, but in Tigres he suffered to be the starting ‘9’.

The Chilean is the one who did the best, among the attackers who have been signed; he made 42 goals and had 15 assists in 151 gamesbut had to adapt to playing as second frontwhere Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti saw conditions for him, although they knew that it was not his best place on the court before leaving in 2020.

Enner Valencia signed with the auriazules for the Opening 2017after being in the West Ham and took advantage of that irregular semester of Gignac (4 goals in A2017) to be the goal scorer of the auriazules in the tournament, in which they finished champions; He scored 12 goals between the League and Liguillabut ended up leaving in 2020, not being renewed and not consolidating as a starter due to the competition with Edu Vargas and Gignac.

Carlos Gonzalez it was the last to leave, it arrived at the end of 2020; he had a great step with the Pumas and came as the solution to the problem in Tigres’ aerial game, but hardly he scored 11 goals in three tournaments and the board sold it to Toluca.

Julian Quinones he reached the U-20 in 2015; they gave him game by giving him to Venados de Mérida and Lobos BUAP, where he was a figure with 17 goals in two campaigns, but with the felines could never be shown. He made his debut for Tigres in 2016, but “Tuca” Ferretti required him more as a winger than as an area forward, which cost him, as well as the knee injury in 2019 and that he left him out for eight months, so in 2021 he was loaned to Atlas, where he gave his career a return. He is already a two-time champion and an idol for the Red and Blacks.

Will Jordy Caicedo be next?

Now Jordy Caicedo is the attacker who will try be the one who scores the goals, along with the great reference Gignac, who is the one who ended up scoring them in past seasons. A dominant player like ’10’, but who scores goals like a ‘9’.