George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, one heart – Spoiler Time

When we talk about george lucas it is inevitable not to mention his GREAT friendship with steven spielberg. Both are icons of the film industry and both were key in the other’s career. In the words of his own Luke defining a Spielberg “my colleague, my friend, my inspiration, my rival”.

It all started when Luke moved to the University of Southern California (USC) to study at the School of Cinematic Arts. There he forged friendships with many directors, but in January 1968when it was celebrated National Student Film Festivala young man george lucas presented his experimental short with THX 1138 4EB; in the same place was another young man, steven spielberg. The impact of the short was such that Steven appeared before george to praise his work, and that was the beginning of everything. Spielberg It was a great support for everything that meant starwars in Luke; Let’s remember what it cost for a studio to accept the project. It’s more, george I wanted him to go Spielberg who directed A New Hope (1977), but Steven he ended up being a great consultant; and not only that: he recommended John Williams to perform the music for the film. Another of his great friends was Brian De Palma (with whom they shared the place for the castings of carrie Y starwarsbut that’s another story) who, along with SpielbergThey were the first to see starwars at the end of filming, the latter being the one who trusted the film the most and predicted that it would be a box office success. We know that he was not wrong.

There is a great anecdote about the latter. In 1977 the two directors were about to release the films that would change science fiction forever, A New Hopeon the side of Luke Y Close Encounters of the Third Kind by Spielberg. george I was in a high level of stress and frustration with what the production of the film meant and I was VERY convinced that it was going to be a failure. His friend, on the contrary, knew that it was going to be a success. And since both, in addition to being friends, competed a bit, they decided to make a bet: Luke maintained that Close Encounters of the Third Kind was completely superior, and as Steven did not agree, they played the 2.5% of the box office receipts for each of his films. Guess who won? 😛 Color data: starwars outperformed at the box office jaw (1975), one of the first great successes of Spielberg. Director of ET (1982) congratulated his friend with a very particular poster where we could see R2D2 next to the shark.

The friendship was already consolidated and again Luke wanted his friend to direct one of the early films of starwars (The Empire Strikes Back of 1980 either Return of the Jedi of 1983), but could not be specified. This was because Spielberg belonged to Directors Guild of America Y Luke No. However, in 2005 they were finally able to work together on the saga since Spielberg helped Luke to design some of the sequences in pre-production, also taking the opportunity to experiment with the pre-visualizations that I would use to War of the Worlds (2005). Going back to the time of the premiere of the original trilogy of starwarsanother historical milestone between this pair of friends was the creation of Indiana Jones. It all started when Luketo alleviate the pressure of filming his galactic opera, he traveled to hawaii together with his friend. Those vacations were the moment where they both started to think about Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), another of his great successes that continues to give people something to talk about today.

