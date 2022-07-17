Frustration among WWE’s female talent over recent lack of plans

Being a WWE fighter has had different meanings over time. Being presented as a Diva is not the same as being presented as a female superstar. Fortunately, in recent years, women’s wrestling has gained relevanceand wrestlers are beginning to be seen as athletes and performers rather than a pretty face or body.

Although it is true that we now have a better treatment of their stories, with more championships, with more serious fights and with stellar fights, there is still a long way to go. However, in WWE, the so-called “female evolution”, seems to have stalled in recent times.

In this sense, Fightful has been able to learn that, during this past spring, part of the company’s female roster would have shown their frustration at the lack of plans for themespecially on Friday Night SmackDown.

As for the blue mark, it should be noted that the program has had a greater presence of women in recent months. According to the media this would be due to the pressure exerted by many fighters in the company for quite some time.

Frustration and movements



It would be a general frustration, since among the talent upset with the situation we find both fighters from the bottom of the card and superstars from the top. However, the media indicates that several of these women chose to wait for the next moves by the company before taking their complaints to the highest levels.

As part of these movements we have the return of Asuka and Lacey Evans, as well as the temporary departure of Charlotte Flair, who took a period of rest on the occasion of her wedding. Since none of them would be taking a place on SmackDown any time soon, creatives were able to implement more women on the show on a regular basis beginning with the May 13 episode.

Since then, the blue brand program has had a greater presence of women, albeit with “variable creative satisfaction”, as indicated by the medium. This process was accelerated when Naomi and Sasha Banks left, as they left a huge gap in the schedule.

Another of the movements by the company was the incorporation of Ronda Rousey to Smackdown, who according to numerous sources of the roster, has been more than willing to work with a variety of talents on the show.

WrestleMania and the Vince McMahon scandal

On the other hand, Fightful also highlights that the non-use of female fighters as Alexa Bliss, shotzi, Aliyah, XiaLi, doudrop Y Nikki Ash in the weeks leading up to and following WrestleMania, he surprised many.

Finally, the medium indicates that one of these sources pointed out that it seemed that Vince McMahon he was more concerned with appearing on television after the scandal uncovered by the Wall Street Journal than with making sure that female talent was scheduled and protected on the shows..

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.