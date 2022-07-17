from Kim Kardashian’s Beach Day to Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Singles Luncheon in Saint Tropez

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a day at the beach with her son Saint – Credits: @Grosby Group

Although in recent weeks there have been many Hollywood celebrities who decided to take advantage of the summer weather and enjoy paradisiacal beaches, others continue with their daily lives and, also, facing their most intimate conflicts.

The model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, for example, was photographed walking the streets of New York with her dog Colombo. And although she was smiling and even made several friendly gestures to the paparazzi camera that captured the moment, those photographs revealed a detail that did not go unnoticed by the American media: he was not wearing his wedding ring.

Many interpreted that it was not an oversight, but rather confirmation of a rumor that for days began to sound. She and her husband, executive Sebastian Bear-McClard, they would be going through a severe crisis and, four years after having gone through the civil registry, they would be evaluating the possibility of getting a divorce. According to various media specialized in heart issues, the model would have discovered that her husband had a relationship with another woman.

Emily Ratajkowski walking around New York without her wedding ring – Credits: @Grosby Group

Just as the absence of Ratajkowski’s alliance drew attention and increased separation rumors, the opposite was also the case. For days newspapers and portals have insisted with the version that Anya Taylor-Joy would have secretly married.

The Miami-born, Buenos Aires-raised actress was spotted leaving a luxurious skincare clinic in downtown Sydney, Australia wearing a diamond and emerald engagement ring alongside another, also emerald, but more important than some means assure that it is, neither more nor less, than his wedding ring. Anya and musician Malcolm McRae made their romance official in 2021.

Anya Taylor-Joy and another ring that sparked wedding rumors – Credits: @Grosby Group

No rings or commitments in sight, kim kardashian enjoyed a day at the beach with his son Saint in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The businesswoman was photographed, wearing a two-piece sports set with a cobalt top and a gray bikini, while she played with the sand at the seashore.

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint in the Turks and Caicos Islands – Credits: @Grosby Group

There was no case. Neither the cap, nor the chinstrap, nor the dark glasses made it go unnoticed. Leonardo Dicaprio was photographed with a group of friends, among whom was Tobey Maguire, and a mysterious blonde woman, after having lunch at a well-known club in Saint Tropez. His girlfriend, Camila Morrone, was not in the game.

Leonardo DiCaprio with a chinstrap, cap and dark glasses, did not manage to go unnoticed by the paparazzi – Credits: @Grosby Group

Leonardo DiCaprio walking with his friend Tobey Maguire – Credits: @Grosby Group

Out of court, smiling again and with the same informal look he has worn for decades, Johnny Depp was photographed aboard the bus in which he and guitarist Jeff Beck are traveling during their tour of Germany. The actor and musician had just given a recital with his colleague in Munich.

Johnny Depp aboard the bus he uses during his tour of Germany with Jeff Beck – Credits: @Grosby Group

Megan fox She decided to put on a daring neon green top and pants of the same tone to witness the show that her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, gave in the city of Pasadena, as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Megan Fox walking around Pasadena before seeing the Machine Gun Kelly show – Credits: @Grosby Group

Tom Cruise was seen piloting a helicopter in south-west London, emulating his character from Top Gun: Maverick. Going ashore, the actor agreed to pose for the cameras, before heading to the car in which his personal driver was waiting for him.

Tom Cruise getting off a helicopter that he himself was piloting in southeast London – Credits: @Grosby Group

casual and relaxed, Justin Bieber and his wife haley baldwin enjoyed a day at the beach at Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.