Fortnite: Win a skin in the Galaxy Cup 3
Fortnite will hold the Galaxy Cup 3 on Android so players on that operating system can unlock a skin, backpack, and spray.
Fortnite introduced the Galaxy Cup 3, in which the players of Android may have the opportunity to obtain skin Khari (evolved galaxy) and the ruthless arrows retro backpack before they reach the item shop. The competition will take place from July 16 to 17.
Galaxy Cup 3 will be played in the Zero Build solo format. The top performing players in each region will receive the Khari (Galaxy Evolved) outfit and the Relentless Arrows back pack. On the other hand, any player who scores at least 8 points will receive the creation galaxy spray. Each day, you will have two hours and a total of seven games to collect as many points as you can. Consult the Compete game tab To find it start time your region on July 16 and 17.
HOW TO GET GALAXY CUP POINTS 3
Earn points by getting eliminations and placing high in each match.
position in the game
Royal victory: 30 points
2nd: 25 points
3rd: 22 points
4th: 20 points
5th: 19 points
6th: 17 points
7th: 16 points
8th: 15 points
9th: 14 points
10th: 13 points
11th-15th: 11 points
16th to 20th: 9 points
21st-25th: 7 points
26th to 30th: 5 points
31st-35th: 4 points
36th to 40th: 3 points
41st to 50th: 2 points
51st to 75th: 1 point
every elimination
1 point
Among other requirements, make sure you have A2F enabled and verified. Read the Galaxy Cup 3 Official Rules for full information on the requirements and format.
DOWNLOAD AND PLAY FORTNITE ON ANDROID
You can download Fortnite through the Epic Games app on the Samsung Galaxy Store or Fortnite.com/Android. Check out the Android section of the Fortnite FAQ for more information on downloads and device compatibility.