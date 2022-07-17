Fortnite: Win a skin in the Galaxy Cup 3

Fortnite will hold the Galaxy Cup 3 on Android so players on that operating system can unlock a skin, backpack, and spray.

Fortnite introduced the Galaxy Cup 3, in which the players of Android may have the opportunity to obtain skin Khari (evolved galaxy) and the ruthless arrows retro backpack before they reach the item shop. The competition will take place from July 16 to 17.

You have destiny in the palm of your hand and the weight of the galaxy on your shoulder. A new Galaxy Cup is being held with a chance to win the Khari (Galaxy Evolved) outfit and other cosmic rewards. More information: https://t.co/2Ol7mo7Q35 pic.twitter.com/T5QiNg7cLg — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) July 13, 2022

Also read: Rumor: Fortnite weapons could be equipped with charms

Galaxy Cup 3 will be played in the Zero Build solo format. The top performing players in each region will receive the Khari (Galaxy Evolved) outfit and the Relentless Arrows back pack. On the other hand, any player who scores at least 8 points will receive the creation galaxy spray. Each day, you will have two hours and a total of seven games to collect as many points as you can. Consult the Compete game tab To find it start time your region on July 16 and 17.

Via EpicGames

HOW TO GET GALAXY CUP POINTS 3

Earn points by getting eliminations and placing high in each match.

position in the game

Royal victory: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th-15th: 11 points

16th to 20th: 9 points

21st-25th: 7 points

26th to 30th: 5 points

31st-35th: 4 points

36th to 40th: 3 points

41st to 50th: 2 points

51st to 75th: 1 point

every elimination

1 point

Among other requirements, make sure you have A2F enabled and verified. Read the Galaxy Cup 3 Official Rules for full information on the requirements and format.

DOWNLOAD AND PLAY FORTNITE ON ANDROID

You can download Fortnite through the Epic Games app on the Samsung Galaxy Store or Fortnite.com/Android. Check out the Android section of the Fortnite FAQ for more information on downloads and device compatibility.