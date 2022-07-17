‘Fortnite’: See how to break reality seed capsules, how to use them and what they are for

United States.- Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a handful of ways for players to earn healing and weapon supplies without even opening a chest. Although you can buy them with Gold, the best and cheapest method is to find a Reality Seed Capsule and plant your seed for a lot of loot in return. It can even help progress your Battle Pass tier as it’s part of a weekly challenge. Here is how and where you can open Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Reality Seed Pods are round, purple plants that can always be found near named locations that have Reality Tree Roots inside of them. As listed below, they can be discovered primarily within Logjam Lotus, Reality Falls and the milestone of butter bloom south of Rocky Reels. However, there are some reality pods that spawn to the east of Rave Cave and east of Greasy Grove.

Credit: EpicGames

Once discovered, you can swing on the Reality Seed Pod with your Peak to open it and extract its seed. These seeds must be thrown into the ground to grow reality saplings, trees that give away weapons and health items. You can even get mythic rarity weapons by visiting and interacting with the same Reality Sapling over the course of multiple games.

More importantly, you’ll want to open three Reality Seed Capsules to complete one of the Week 6 seasonal quests and get its reward from 15,000 XP. If that’s not enough XP for your next level of battle pass, Week 6 has several other challenges to help you get there. This includes purchasing a weapon of exotic rarity from a NPCs and use a grappling glove to catch a zip line while it’s in the air.

