‘Fortnite’ is no longer available on the Google Play Store, but you can still install it

Apple and Google make a lot of money through their respective mobile app stores, which shows that their “bribe the mafia” style of doing business is doing well for them. Both companies take 30% of all app sales made through their respective online marketplaces, yet Google only takes 15% for a developer’s first million dollars in sales.

This setup is at the root of all the drama between Epic Games and Apple/Google, leaving many people wondering how they can get Fortnite on their iOS and Android devices.

How to get ‘Fortnite’ on Android.

Because Epic Games found a way to circumvent app store revenue kickbacks by allowing players the option to pay more V-Bucks through Apple, or get them at a discount by purchasing them directly through the Epic Games Store. .

Apple wasn’t a fan of that, and it didn’t take long for Google to pull the title from its Play Store as well, but that doesn’t mean Fortnite players can’t enjoy the title on their iOS and Android devices. .

If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users worldwide and you want to play Fortnite on your device, there are a few things to consider. First, make sure your device has the minimum requirements to play the game: You’ll need at least 4GB of RAM and a decent enough processor to play the game.

Source: Epic Games | Wikimedia Commons

In the FAQ section of the Epic Games website, the developer tells people how they can play the popular battle royale title on an Android device: “You can download Fortnite on Android via the Epic Games app on the Samsung Galaxy Store.” or epicgames.com. Google has blocked your ability to update or install Fortnite through Google Play. Players with Fortnite currently installed on their Android device via Google Play can still play Fortnite version 13.40.”

As for the specs, Epic writes: “Fortnite is a high-fidelity game that is compatible with devices running 64-bit Android on an ARM64 processor, Android 8.0 or higher OS, minimum 4GB RAM, and GPU: Adreno 530. or better, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or better”.

There are several sources online where you can download the Fortnite installer file on Android and you may need to toggle through a few options on your smartphone/tablet to install the file. Basically, all you have to do is head to Settings and allow apps from third-party developers to be installed.

There may be some scary mumbo jumbo that you could cause harm to your device by doing so, but make sure to check that wherever you’re downloading the .apk file is a legitimate source, or you could avoid all that uncertainty and just follow the directions on the website. from EpicGames. We even provide the QR code that leads to the steps on how to get Fortnite on your Android device below.

Source: Epic GamesHow to play ‘Fortnite’ on iOS.

Fortnite returned to Apple’s mobile operating system, but not to the App Store. Polygon reported that through Nvidia’s GeForce Now Cloud gaming solution, people will be able to play Fortnite through a browser, meaning iOS gamers can simply access the title in a browser window and start playing.

Sure, it doesn’t sound like the most elegant solution, but it still works. It doesn’t look like Fortnite is going to be hitting Google Play or the Apple App Store any time soon, so if you were hoping for a direct download via these means, don’t hold your breath.

