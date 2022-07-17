Fortnite: how to get the Legends of Summer packs, Masters of Magma and more at half price | PS5 | PS4 | Playstation | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Chapter 3 of Fortnite continue with everything in the week. Those who play Battle Royale on PlayStation consoles, that is, the powerful PS5 and PS4, have the facility to save money on the PS Store with the purchase of Legends of Summer, Masters of Magma and Legends of Lava packs.

All packages of Fortnite mentioned above on the PS Store are half price. In the case of Legends of Summer, players will be able to pay $7.99 for all of these items.

Tropical Punch Zoey Outfit

Back Pack Acid Saddlebag

Shellless Outfit (includes additional styles)

Retro backpack Banana bag

Summer Fable Outfit (includes additional styles)

Retro backpack Trapper bag

The Magma Masters Pack Fortnite It has a value of 7.49 dollars and contains the following materials:

Molten Ragnarok Outfit

Retro backpack Feathers on

Lord of the Ember Outfit

Flaming Tire Retro Backpack

Incinerator Kuno Outfit

Burning Double Kama Retro Backpack

Lastly, the Lava Legends Pack from Fortnite It costs $7.99 and contains:

Volcanic Wings Glider

Molten Valkyrie Outfit

Molten Valkyrie Wings Retro Backpack

Molten Battle Hound Outfit

Retro Molten Printed Cape Backpack

* Gliders and contrails cannot be used in Save the World mode. You can enter this link to access all discounts.

Fortnite is a free game for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 6 Missions

Break Reality Seed pods open (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Take a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.