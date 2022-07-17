Fortnite Game News: Dragon Ball (Z, GT, Super) Collaboration Is Closer, New Details Leaked!

Just over a week ago, rumors of future collaborations being introduced to the Fortnite game had caused quite a stir. And rightly so, all the information pointed to the arrival of the iconic work of Akira Toriyama at the battle royale of Epic Games. The rumors died down for a few days, only to start up again as the rumors resurfaced with new data.

Finally, there is still much to be surprised about the collaborations and other crossovers in the battle royale of Epic Games. With the introduction of characters from NarutoMasashi Kishimoto’s work, we had begun to understand that the study behind Fortnite I wanted to attract a community of gamers especially fond of manga and anime. To the disappointment of some – but all may not be lost – there is no association with One piece on the horizon, but it seems that something is currently happening with Dragon Ball and its variations.

Epic Games is always looking for new things, both in the features of its game and in the cosmetics that can be collected in it. Although it is said that a feature around the game’s weapons is being studiedThe developers are also working on upcoming skins and new features for the store. Recently, leaker ShiinaBR alerted the community after discovering a logo in the game files that closely resembled the one from Dragon Ball. Although the collaboration had struggled to come to fruition up to this point, the forthcoming release of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could have sped things up.

Today, new tweets have come to light that have ignited the rumor mill. Just when the rumors had died down, user MidaRado said, keeping his source anonymous, that the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would arrive at the end of August, which could coincide with the premiere of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhose release is scheduled for August 19 in the US.. As a result of this, the community has been thinking about the skins that could appear for a long time and it seems unlikely that Goku’s character will not be included. However, his eternal rival could also be part of the game!

Vegeta is most likely part of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball skins👀🔥 (According to @MidaRados teaser reply) Remember. There are 4 skins, 1 is Goku obviously and now supposedly we also know about Vegeta, so who do you think the other 2 are? pic.twitter.com/6HQEKne7Oe – HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 14, 2022

With the premiere of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroone would expect the characters the collaboration is targeting to be involved in the anime. This thought led HYPEX, one of the leading figures in the Fortnite community, to speculate that Vegeta could be one of the four skins introduced by the collaboration.. It remains to be seen who the other two will be: Gohan, Piccolo, Broly, or a fusion of the Saiyans, or even one of the movie’s villains? All bets are off.