Fortnite Club (June 2022): The Mecha Strike Commander skin arrives

fortnite battle royale has presented the new contents of the pack of the month june 2022 of the Fortnite Club that we already have available in the current Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 shortly before it ends this weekend with the Collision event. Players who activate a Fortnite Club Membershipavailable for Spain and the rest of the world, will be able to obtain the aspect Mecha Strike Commander for your account, as well as other unique rewards for your enjoyment. Next we show you All the detailswhat content is included in June and more.

You have seen it fall and rise from the ashes. You can now control the Mecha Strike Commander heart in the Fortnite Club Pack! pic.twitter.com/WER6TQgbeb Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) June 1, 2022

Mecha Strike Commander, the new Fortnite Club skin in June 2022 – Contents

Was greatness programmed for him… or has he sought it out on his own?

The new special Fortnite Club skin for June 2022 receives the title of Mecha Strike Commander. This new Fortnite Club June pack is now available starting this Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 02:00 CEST. Of course, this Mecha Strike Commander skin, in addition to his suit, comes with several related accessories that we can get forever with our subscription.

These are the content Full Mecha Strike Commander skin:

Costume: Mecha Strike Commander skin.

Mecha Strike Commander skin. Backpacking accessory: Mecha light condenser.

Mecha light condenser. The wrapper: mecca reborn

All the advantages of the Fortnite Club; monthly paVos, battle pass and more

Epic Games reminds us, like every month, that the active subscribers of the Fortnite Club they will receive the 1,000 monthly turkeys June on the same date they were signed. Of course, subscribers also have always access to the battle pass of the current season at no additional cost, in this case Season 2 (if you have already purchased the pass, 950 paVos will be returned to your account).

If you are interested, you can subscribe to the Fortnite Club monthly paying 11.99 euros in the item shop section of the game itself or from the Battle Pass tab. In addition to all the rewards and advantages mentioned, it must be remembered that the exclusive skins that are obtained are a mere static item for the game and will never provide playable advantages in competitive modes.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis.