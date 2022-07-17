Fortnite Chapter 3: trick to make headshots over 40 meters with the hammer assault rifle | NPCs | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

One of the Week 6 missions in Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3 is to land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle. If you do it before Thursday, you will get 15 thousand experience points. If you go through the difficulty of having a good aim, here we tell you how to overcome this challenge.

The first thing you should do is get the Hammer Assault Rifle in Fortnite. There is no special area where you can pick up this weapon, but try your luck with chests, supply drops, and floor loot. Since the weapon comes with all the rarities, it shouldn’t take you too long to get it.

Already with the Assault Rifle with Hammer in the backpack, you must go to Rocky Reels, a location on the south side of the map. Upon arrival you should meet Mancake, an NPC who is adorned with a cowboy hat and shoulder bag.

The plan is to put the waypoint on the NPC and then duel. Once started, you will have to move away until the waypoint indicates that you are beyond 40 meters. Mancake has extremely low accuracy from this distance, and this allows players to shoot him without much resistance. It shouldn’t be a problem to land the five shots the challenge requires.

Remember that you must add the most XP to unlock the rewards of the Battle Pass.

Fortnite is a free game for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 6 Missions

Break Reality Seed pods open (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Take a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

