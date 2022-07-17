Fortnite Chapter 3: they discover a trick to shoot ten times faster | Battle Royale | hack | trap | glitch | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Hacks continue to be the order of the day in Fortnite, the Battle Royale from Epic Games for Android and iOS devices. A youtuber fell victim to someone who was able to shoot 10 times faster, making the attack impossible to stop. The images warn about what bad players are capable of doing on the island.

DailyMongraal is the player of Fortnite who shared a short clip of the latest stunt in action. The player was looting Rave Cave at the beginning of the game, but then all of a sudden he was eliminated in less than half a second. The player had full health and shield bars, but even this wasn’t enough to stop the hacker from taking him out.

DailyMongraal was taken down by the hacker who was using the DMR, a new weapon that was added in Chapter 3 – Season 3. This is a semi-automatic marksman rifle that has a rate of fire of 2.5 rounds per second. Also, the video shows that the hacker used various besides the super rapid fire like infinite ammo and aimbot.

Fortnite has a system for players to report cheaters in matches. The developers will assess whether the hack warrants an account suspension or full ban. In this case, the cheating player is probably no longer operating in Fortnite, since his actions were so obvious.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Week 6 Missions

Break Reality Seed pods open (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land headshots from 40 meters away or more with a Hammer Assault Rifle (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Buy an Exotic weapon from a character (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Use a Boloncho, a geyser and a zip line or elevator in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Use a Hook Glove to hook onto a zip line in the air (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Take a Legendary or Mythic fruit from a Sapling of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles of Rare rarity or higher (0/1,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.