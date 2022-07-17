Fortnite: All (many) Fortnite changes in Chapter 3 Season 2

La Imagined Order has invaded this new reality after almost bringing destruction to the old one. The sevenwho were considered the enemy, show their benign face and help the inhabitants of the Island to combat the threat in this new reality and Fortnite has changed forever. If the change from Chapter 2 to 3 brought us a new map and some exciting game dynamics, the Second season of the game will bring us a battle royale completely different from the one we know. What are these changes?

Goodbye to constructions in Fortnite

The rumors were true: what made Fortnite special among others battle royale shooter (besides, of course, the endless collaborations) They were the constructions and now they are gone. what originally it was going to be a game modality now it will become THE gameso goodbye walls, ramps, ceilings, and 20-story condominiums when the tryhards hear a bullet.

But then, How are you going to protect yourself from the shots? how will you reach the high places? Well there are three new things that have been added to the game: sprint, climb and the Total Shield.

What is the Fortnite Total Shield?

With no buildings involved, you’ll need additional defense against the enemy, in addition to Shield and Life. That is the Total Shield, a protection that the game will give you without the need for items. In addition, you will not have to recharge it yourself because it will do it alone. Yes, you need to give it time. So run or hide until your protection comes back on its own.

The Total Shield: your new defense.Epic Games.

New Moves in Fortnite

Until now, there were only three ways to move: jogging, running, and gliding (yes, swimming and gliding, but those don’t count). Now added the option to sprint for a certain time, to move faster when you are besieged by shots. Which opens up two more options: when you approach a wall that is too high to jump on, you can climb.

This will help you gain height on the ground. And if you wanna stay down then run and opens the doors with a bump with the shoulderthat will prevent you from having to stop for a second to open (very valuable time now that you only depend on your Total Shield).

Resistance Vehicles

The end of the world is better motorized. Now besides the chonkersyou can add baffles to your vehicles: triangular metal bumpers to remove obstacles from your path. And if your squad has got the ultimate vehicle and they don’t want to leave it behind because it took some shots, they can get Repair Torches to remove the damage.

The Resistance will be motorized.Epic Games.

Financing Options

Again, the choice is the people’s. Instead of voting for new weapons, you will be able to vote for what kind of turret do you want to see on the ground, light (excellent against enemies on foot) or heavy (a slow but effective option against vehicles). In addition, with the collaboration of all the players, we will be able to take to the Island of the Armored Battle Bus: A vehicle equipped with chonkers, deflector and two turrets to become the deadliest mobile force on the Island.

How does the New Battle Bus look?Epic Games.

What are the weapons of Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Forntite?

Get used to the catalog, because in the middle of the gusts and without the possibility of building, you will have to take the first weapon that is at hand to defend yourself.

New weapons:

combat submachine gun

Ram Rifle (burst assault)

Weapons taken from the chamber:

Assault rifle with thermal sight (Tweaked: Semi-auto, faster fire, reduced damage, increased recoil)

barrel shotgun (Adjusted: slower fire, slightly increased damage, lower spread, better reduction)

revolver (Tweaked: faster shot, reduced damage, higher accuracy)

remote explosives (adjusted: increased damage against vehicles)

Revolver with thermal sight (exotic weapon)

Stormscout Marksman Rifle (exotic weapon)

Shock Grenades (they’re back!)

The ones that will follow from the previous season:

commando assault rifle

Pump and ram shotgun

automatic shotgun

secondary pistol

sting submachine gun

Hunter Sniper Rifle

Shadow Seeker (Exotic Weapon)

Precise six-round revolver (exotic weapon)

Triumph (exotic weapon)

Explosive Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)

New airships of the IO

As new points of interest, there are the airships. Do you remember that at the end of the previous chapter the alien invasion managed to place some of their ships over our heads? This is something similar, but with the real enemy. To access the Airships you can hover or use the zip lines that hold them to the ground. Going back down is much easier. Survive the number of players that will come looking for loot? That’s another thing.

The Imagined Order watches over the skies of the Island.Epic Games.

And that is, broadly speaking, everything new that the most popular game of Epic Games offers us. By the way, the announcement was also made that all revenue received from the game up to the beginning of April (a good few million dollars) will be donated for the victims of the war in Ukraineso you can feel good about buying some turkeys to help the refugees. How is this new season treating you?