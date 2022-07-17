Fortnite 20.40 patch notes and the news that comes with the new update

Since I cover Fortnite in Areajugones a couple of years ago, Tuesdays have become one of the most bearable days of the week. And the latter has a specific reason behind it: it is the moment in which Epic Games usually always launch the new updates of the battle royale, 20.40 being the one I will focus on here.

The thing is that the company has already detailed in its official website what are all the news that we will find in Fortnite thanks to the arrival of this latest patch. Although, as I always do, I am not only going to leave you with the official data below but with those leaks that the community of leakers has made and that are also worth knowing. Let’s go to the mess.

Changes and new content of version 20.40 of Fortnite

News

From today until May 24 Fortnite will dive into the first wild week of this Season, which sees two Parallel weapons return: the minigun and the rifle

will dive into the first wild week of this Season, which sees two Parallel weapons return: the minigun and the rifle There is a new vote between bubble shields and balloons

V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation go to the account’s shared wallet

Latency has been reduced on PS5 and Xbox Series X/s

New skins have been leaked and cosmetics that will be arriving soon at the store

and cosmetics that will be arriving soon at the store The final event of Season 2 has been confirmed via of several leaks

Error correction

Fixed an issue where players would not receive social notifications if they were in a party match with another player.

Fixed an issue where the Anti-Tank Rocket Launcher UI would not appear.

Well there you have all the news of this Fortnite update. You will tell me what you think as you try them.