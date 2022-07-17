Former WWE NXT Superstar makes his appearance on the latest AEW Dark tapings

All Elite Wrestling has today carried out a new batch of AEW Dark recordings in Orlando, Florida. The company uses this program as a platform to show new talents or accommodate fighters with little presence in the rest of the shows, especially in AEW Dynamite.

In this sense, Cole Karter, previously known as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT 2.0, was present in the most recent recordings of the showas reported by JJ Williams, a journalist for the Wrestling Observer.

It should be remembered that Karter was released by WWE for an alleged “violation of company policy”. Dave Meltzer would later report that the wrestler had tested positive for drugs.

However, according to some sources, John Laurinaitis would have told Karter that, if he stayed clean, he could try again in a year, so the WWE door would not be completely closed for the fighter. However, after his dismissal, Karter appeared in one more episode of NXT 2.0, since it had been recorded prior to his departure from the company.

A week later, his departure from programming was confirmed through a video where the fighter would have ended up “swimming with the fish” after being thrown off a bridge by Tony D’Angelo Y Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The reason: the fighter would have betrayed the “Don de NXT”, and he would have made the decision to set an example with the traitor.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Donovan fights in All Elite Wrestling, since last year he participated in some recordings of AEW Dark. In this sense, his last appearance dates back to the episode of October 23, 2021where he teamed up with Carlie Bravo Y Arjun Singhlosing a 3-on-1 handicap match against Paul Wight.

