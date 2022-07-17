‘For me if they want to be kicked out of the National Team’

This weekend images circulated of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in Argentina chatting with the Albiceleste strategist Lionel Scalloni.

Both strategists were seen at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa prior to the match between Newell’s Old Boys Y Racing. And the helmsman of the Tricolor not work in Mexico and go to his native Argentina.

And in the face of these criticisms, the narrator of TV Azteca, Christian Martinoli made his point of view known through social networks.

I read several very indignant because I do not comment on Martino and his stay in Argentina. For me if they want him to be kicked out of the National Team. Today many ask for the head for distractions from the DT and it seems good to me. How can you tell that before they did not demand anything in order not to lose “friendships” – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) July 17, 2022

“I read several very indignant because I do not comment on Martino and his stay in Argentina. For me if they want him to be kicked out of the National Team. Today many ask for the head for distractions from the DT and it seems good to me. How it shows that before they did not demand nothing in order not to lose ‘friendships,'” Martinoli wrote on Twitter.

This image ignited the networks even more after it was revealed that Martinoonce the world Cup in Qatar, would be linked with Boca Juniors and would leave the Mexican team.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: VIDEO: KÖLN PLAYERS USED PERSONAL CAMERAS IN FRIENDLY