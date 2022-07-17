Five pairs of brothers who are Hollywood stars

There are businesses left in family and hollywood is no exception. Several celebrities like Tom Hanks have children who decided to follow in his footsteps and succeed in the world of acting. For their part, there are brothers who also jumped in and tried their luck.

Many well-known actors have brothers and sisters within the milieu, but many of these family ties may go unnoticed. In this note we will name the sibling pairs who managed to become celebrities, each with their respective merit.

Jason and Justine Bateman

Jason has established himself in recent years as a multifaceted actor.

Jason Bateman is a resonant name in the world of cinema. He has managed to consecrate his fame after several successes over the years. The American actor and director began his career in the 1980s and became known for his participation in the series Arrested Development In 2003, for his participation he won an Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series. From there her career took a boost and she participated in various hits like Zootopia (2016), Ozark (2017-present), Game Night (2018) Y How to Kill Your Boss (2011).

In turn, Bateman has a older sister Justine. Just like her brother is an actress, director, she is also a producer. However, she doesn’t have as many projects as Jason. She is known for having participated in Desperate Housewives (2004-2012), Californication (2007-2014) Y Family Ties (1982-1989). In 2021 she had her directorial debut with the film violetstarring Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux.

Rob and Chad Lowe

The resemblance between Rob and Chad Lowe is undeniable.

Robert Lowe, better known as Rob, is an American actor, he usually played Prince in the films and series in which he participated. She started in the 80’s and in 83 she acted in rebelsby Francis Ford Coppola. From his growing success, Lowe’s career declined: a sex video came to light in which he had sex with a minor, for which he was sentenced to community service. In addition, the addictions were present in his life. However, he was able to turn his career around by participating in the west wing and thanks to his role as Sam Seaborn he was nominated for best actor in a dramatic series for the Emmy Awards.

Charles “Chad” Lowe He is four years younger than Rob and following in his older brother’s footsteps he decided to become an actor. Although he is not as well known as his brother, he has earned a Emmy for his role in the series Life Goes On (1991-1993). Also, in 1987 she acted with Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Ulrich in the movie april morning. As for his private life, he was married for nine years to Hilary Swank.

Abigail and Spencer Breslin

The Breslins are a very talented pair of brothers.

Since they were little Abigail and Spencer began to act and participate in major Hollywood projects.

Abigail is one of the youngest actresses to be nominated for an Oscar. In 2002 she participated in signs, his first film, and here he shared the screen with Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. She then she was the protagonist in Little Miss Sunshine (2006) with Tony Colette, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carrell and Paul Dano. And thanks to this film and her role as Olive she was nominated for an Oscar, and she is one of the four youngest actresses to achieve it.

For his part, Spencer, the oldest of the brothers, is also a child actor, whose most prominent roles were during his youth. He has participated in various projects such as The cat, The end of time and Santa Clause.

Wyatt Russell, Kate and Oliver Hudson

The Hudsons and Russells are a talented stepfamily.

Kate and Oliver Hudson are children of actress and Oscar winner, GoldieHawn, and the musician bill hudson.

Kate achieved greater recognition than his brothers and has become a romantic movie icon. His filmography is extensive and several of his projects are Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Three’s a Crowd Y War of brides. In 2000 she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Almost Famous. In turn, he shared the screen with the Breslin brothers in the 2004 comedy film, Educating Helen. For its part, Oliver He is best known for having participated in Scream Queens, Nashville Y Dawson’s Creek.

Wyatt Russell he is also the son of Goldie Hawn and his father is the famous Kurt Russell. He is currently recognized for his role as John Walker, the antagonist in the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She also acted alongside Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the movie 22 Jump Street. A curious fact about this actor is that he played in amateur and professional hockey teams, but due to various injuries he had to retire.

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill

The brothers are prominent actors and comedians in the environment.

Jonah Hill He is an American actor and director repeatedly nominated for an Oscar. He has acted with other big celebrities like Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and Michael Cera.

He managed to rise to fame with the acclaimed comedy film super bad of 2007 in which he played a teenager about to graduate. Together with his best friend Evan (Michael Cera) they decide to party hard and lose their virginity. The film received positive reviews, was a box office success, and is considered a coming of age comedy classic.

In turn, her sister beanie feldstein I participate in booksmart, which was praised by critics and has several similarities with Superbad. The film was released in 2019 and was Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut. Very interesting projects await the two talented brothers and they will surely continue to stand out for their charisma and good sense of humor.

