Financially, is it convenient to work as a delivery person in Mexico?

It is estimated that there are currently just over 350,000 driving partners within the national territory.

Only the UBER application registers just over 20,000 driving partners within the national territory alone.

It is estimated that just over 9 million consumers order takeout in Mexico.

The delivery has positioned itself as one of the great trends within the new normal along with the streaming entertainment and the eCommercenot only for companies and consumers, but also as a widely requested job option in different countries; However, financially, is it convenient to work delivery in Mexico?

Currently, to serve the growing demand for first-line deliveries, there are just over 350,000 delivery partners per application, who do not have social security or legal benefits, as indicated by the director of Oxfam Mexico, Alexandra Haas.

Until last year UBER recorded a base of driving partners, sgreater than 200 thousand, this within more than 79 cities of the Mexican Republic; however, today the conversation about these apps has begun to polarize, since services such as Uber, Di Di, Cabify, Beathave become the source of employment for a large number of people.

Financially it is convenient to work delivery in Mexico

The use of delivery increased considerably in recent years, in Mexico alone just over 18.1 million users order takeout, of which at least 9.1 million order through apps like Uber Eats, Rappi or Didi Foodand just over 83 percent use these platforms, of which 76 percent order food, 60 percent order products from the supermarket and only 53 percent deliver, This is in accordance with what was pointed out by AMVO.

@nuevosadultos How much do you earn as a delivery person for DiDi Food, Rappi or Uber Eats? Today we find out with the #DiDiFood app. Here’s the breakdown… 💰 $35.9 mxn (1.75 USD) earned 35 minutes worked .07 USD in cell phone data .50 USD gasoline Remaining: 24 pesos (1.1 USD) LESS: -Motorcycle rent or monthly -Insurance for the motorcycle – Backpack -vehicle wear and tear -TAXES If you deliver an order (average) every 30 min with these characteristics you could earn 380 Pesos (18 USD) for 8 hours. That is, an average of 6,000 MXN (292 USD) per month if you rest on weekends. It is worth mentioning that during the time we were using the app THERE WAS A DYNAMIC RATE, so the earnings could even be lower. It is a little more convenient when you participate in reward events, where the apps assure you certain amounts by fulfilling a specific number of orders, but: The net amount is not much difference either and many drivers complain that they “magically” stop receiving orders when They almost met the goal to take the bonus. In my opinion, at least this app is not suitable. And their policies seem to me very unfair and even abusive with the delivery men. But tell me, what do you think? Do you think it is convenient to work for these apps? #rappi #didichallenge #didifood #ubereats #delivery #comida #ingresosextras #motos #trabajo #ayuda #adulting #nuevosadultos #lifehacks #moneyhacks # ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] –Kate Bush

Derived from the growth of the labor base of driving partners, the question has arisen as to whether it is really profitable to work through some of these apps of last line deliveries, either Di Di, Uber or others, for which it was revealed that one of the main differences is the verification time and the price of the backpack, which ranges from 600 pesos, making the calculations between the cost of time, gasoline, other recurring expenses, it can be pointed out that working in this way has some disadvantages; however, with the search for the regulation of driving partners and the initiative to offer them medical insurance, this labor force could be greatly benefited.

Now read:

Netflix’s CM promotes series with “tiger blanket”

AMLO asks to review fines for Uber, Didi or Cabiby drivers who operate in AICM

Uber passenger applauds driver’s message; “Details do matter”

“I’m already fired”; fear in networks affects app drivers, such as Uber, Didi and Cabify