“Fifty tasty”: This was the luxurious celebration of Sofia Vergara’s 50th birthday with her family and wearing a tight yellow dress with which she showed her beauty | People | Entertainment

Last Sunday, July 10, 2022, the actress colombian Sofia Vergara turned 50 and celebrated with his family and friends. Although the celebration began a day earlier, through some images shared by the winner of 4 SAG awards.

According to the list of forbes magazinethe interpreter of Gloria Delgado in the TV series “Modern Family”, is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywoodand one of the most recognized Latin American figures in the industry of entertainment.

This is how Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday

According to La Prensa Gráfica, with a surprising physique and a consolidated career, Sofía Vergara reached the age of 50. “Fifty tasty” and “Old but not skinny” were some of the phrases that Vergara used with humor in some of her publications in Instagramshowing that age is not something that complexes her.

Prior to her birthday, the Colombian actress shared some Photographs where he showed that he met his family at a lunch that included his son Manolo Vergara and his niece, claudia vergara.

On this occasion, she wore an attractive red and white dress, and posed next to several cakes, highlighting how happy she was at 50 years of age.

The celebration continued on Sunday, July 10, the day of his birthday. In a videoThe Colombian showed a bouquet of flowers that she received and a cake with a photo of her when she was little.

After that, he was seen at a picnic from his luxurious mansion in USA with her family, posing with her children and her husband, he also actor joe manganiello.

At night, Sofía changed her look wearing a sensual yellow dress showing off her attributes and concluding the celebrations with a dinner with family and friends.

Her followers congratulated her on social media

“Happy birthday”, “my idol, getting younger”, “congratulations”, “divine”, “beautiful”, “spectacular”, “perfect”, “congratulations, the most beautiful woman in the world”, “fabulous”, “That’s what my mom said”, “thank you for being so Colombian, I love you”, “hahaha total”, were some of the messages that her fans left her in the different publications of the actress.

Sofia finally thanked all those who congratulated her on her 50th birthday over the weekend. “Thank you all for the birthday greetings,” she wrote in the publication of a photo in which she posed next to a cake in the form of a handbag. Louis Vuitton. (AND)

