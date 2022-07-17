Fast & Furious 10: for Ludacris fans will be “very surprised” by the new film | Cinema

Fast & Furious 10, due out next year, will mark the end of the long-running franchise starring Vin Diesel and his companions. In the film he will also return, in the role of Tej Parker, Ludracris: the actor, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, anticipated that fans will be “very surprised” by what awaits them in the new film. Here are her words:

There are some twists. There are more twists. Other characters will be introduced that will blow your mind… There are many key elements for the next film.

Even after the conclusion of the franchise, Ludacris is certain he will remain close to his co-stars, including Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson:

The family of Fast & Furious it’s really like a real off-screen family. We are the luckiest cast in the world. Believe me, in most movies when they scream “stop”, everyone goes their own way. Our children know each other. They are like best friends… they love [i film] because they say: “Oh, that’s Uncle Vin“. “Oh, that’s Uncle Tyrese “. They really call them uncles… it’s the coolest thing in the world.

Recently, the actor also shared the hope that “The franchise can live forever”, with a reference to the saga of Jurassic Park. More details in this article.

The release of Fast & Furious 10 is set for May 19, 2023. Director, after Justin Lin’s farewellis Louis Leterrier.

