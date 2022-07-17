Exclusive LOS40! We chatted with Ryan Gosling about The Gray Man

We love premieres of any kind, especially if they come with our actors… Like Ryan Gosling! For this reason, “The Gray Man” is the new action thriller movie that will soon arrive on Netflix, and we talk exclusively with one of its protagonists.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and is based on a series of books of the same name. It is the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a veteran CIA agent, who is betrayed by his own agency.

This forces him to become a fugitive, while Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down… But why explain it to us if we have Ryan for that.

Ryan Gosling tells us about “The Gray Man”

According to the actor, the best thing about playing Court Gentry was the story behind this spy: “He never wanted to be. I grew up watching these action movies, I love spy movies and all that, but this was kind of an interesting conflict for me. This was a job where he didn’t even want to do that job, there were no romantic ideas of what it was like to be a spy.”

According to Ryan, his character “would rather be at home watching a movie than being in it. It’s lucky that he was forced to do this job and try to do it to stay alive… And as a result of that there’s kind of a sense of humor about it because it’s so absurd. It’s kind of black humor about the situation he’s in… So all those things made me feel interested in playing him.”

At the moment, critics are cataloging “The Gray Man” as one of the best Netflix action movies of this 2022. According to Ryan, “it is entertaining. It’s just an entertaining movie, it really is… It’s an escape, it takes you to different parts of the world.”

To that he adds that “it’s entertaining to see the characters against these impossible situations, these characters that never give up and keep persevering … And I think that somehow inspires you to see these things that you clearly face yourself … Difficulties of the day to day and that it is entertaining to see in action movie characters that go against those extreme obstacles and show us that we should not give in to what comes… And go against them».

Netflix’s new action movie

This film premieres on July 22 through the Streaming platform and also features performances by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.